AIJAC’s Ran Porat interviewed about the Israeli election and its potential implications on 2GB radio

AIJAC’s Ran Porat discusses the upcoming Israeli election and its potential implications for the Middle East and Australia with Bill Woods on 2GB radio.

Ran Porat: “Upcoming elections are predicted to end in another tie between the pro and against Netanyahu camps or a narrow victory for the Likud block. Caretaker PM Yair Lapid will most likely be removed.”

“After five elections in four years, Israelis are still not expected to finally enjoy political stability. Whoever wins, the main regional undercurrents will not be affected by the outcome of Israel’s polls.”

“The stalemate versus the Palestinians cannot be broken before 86-year-old Mahmoud Abbas leaves the stage, and only once a most likely bloody Palestinian inheritance battle for his position is concluded.”

“The biggest shadow looming over the Middle East is being cast from Tehran, where the regime brutally oppresses its own people, while supporting terror in neighbouring countries and getting closer to acquiring military nuclear capabilities by the day. Leading anti-Iran states, led by Saudi Arabia, would continue to work openly and under the table with any future Israeli government to contain Tehran, which now fully sides with Russia, supplying it with deadly drones and missiles being used against Ukraine.”

