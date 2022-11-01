FRESH AIR

IN THE MEDIA

AIJAC’s Ran Porat interviewed about the Israeli election and its potential implications on 2GB radio

Nov 1, 2022 | Ran Porat

Imgonline Com Ua Twotoone BEPR5aoN2UR0

AIJAC’s Ran Porat discusses the upcoming Israeli election and its potential implications for the Middle East and Australia with Bill Woods on 2GB radio.

 

Ran Porat: “Upcoming elections are predicted to end in another tie between the pro and against Netanyahu camps or a narrow victory for the Likud block. Caretaker PM Yair Lapid will most likely be removed.”

“After five elections in four years, Israelis are still not expected to finally enjoy political stability. Whoever wins, the main regional undercurrents will not be affected by the outcome of Israel’s polls.”

“The stalemate versus the Palestinians cannot be broken before 86-year-old Mahmoud Abbas leaves the stage, and only once a most likely bloody Palestinian inheritance battle for his position is concluded.”

“The biggest shadow looming over the Middle East is being cast from Tehran, where the regime brutally oppresses its own people, while supporting terror in neighbouring countries and getting closer to acquiring military nuclear capabilities by the day. Leading anti-Iran states, led by Saudi Arabia, would continue to work openly and under the table with any future Israeli government to contain Tehran, which now fully sides with Russia, supplying it with deadly drones and missiles being used against Ukraine.”

To listen to the full interview, click here

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


FgT2zmnVsAAAFPC

Terrorism impact a wildcard in Israeli elections

Oct 31, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Lion's Den Emblem

Factsheet: The “Lions’ Den” terror group

Oct 28, 2022 | Fact Sheets, Featured, Fresh AIR
Iranian Fateh-110 ballistic missiles

What to do as Iran ups the ante in Ukraine

Oct 27, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Iranian,Woman,Standing,In,Middle,Of,Iranian,Protests,For,Equal

“We have no reason to be enemies”: Israeli women in solidarity with the Iranian protest movement

Oct 27, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi meets with Mohamed Eslami, Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in Vienna, Austria, September 2021 (credit: Dean Calma / IAEA)

Iranian Lies Matter

Oct 25, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
1600px Police Israel 9216

IDF: No Israeli involvement in Palestinian boy’s death

Oct 12, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Screen Shot 2022 10 28 At 2.06.19 Pm

Australian reversal on Jerusalem recognition misguided – Colin Rubenstein and Michael Rubin on Sky News

Oct 28, 2022 | Featured, In the media
Jerusalem/israel, ,January,25,,2018:,View,Of,The,Estern,Wall

Rejecting West Jerusalem Step in the Wrong Direction

Oct 21, 2022 | Featured, In the media
Israel's Knesset in Jerusalem (Image: Shutterstock)

Government’s reversal on Jerusalem a bizarre own-goal

Oct 19, 2022 | Featured, In the media
Image: Filip Bjorkman/ Shutterstock

Imminent Iran nuclear deal looks like a terrible outcome

Sep 6, 2022 | Featured, In the media
Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, out for a parade in Gaza City (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

The roots of Gaza’s ongoing tragedy

Sep 2, 2022 | Featured, In the media
Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, out for a parade in Gaza City (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

Israel holding firm against Iranian-backed attacks

Aug 17, 2022 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

FgT2zmnVsAAAFPC

Terrorism impact a wildcard in Israeli elections

October 31, 2022
Iranian-made drones have wrought havoc in Ukrainian cities (Image: Creative Commons/Twitter)

Iran is a winner in Ukraine

October 31, 2022
Israel exists, flourishes and will soon house a majority of the world’s Jews. But does that mean Zionism is no longer needed? (Image: Isranet)

Essay: A Freedom Struggle

October 28, 2022
Labor MP Josh Burns speaking at the launch of the IHRA Parliamentary Friendship Group

AIJAC welcomes establishment of IHRA Parliamentary Friendship Group

October 28, 2022
FfYTiOiWYA8iQFo Tw

A Second Iranian Revolution?

October 28, 2022
FgT2zmnVsAAAFPC

Terrorism impact a wildcard in Israeli elections

October 31, 2022
Iranian-made drones have wrought havoc in Ukrainian cities (Image: Creative Commons/Twitter)

Iran is a winner in Ukraine

October 31, 2022
Israel exists, flourishes and will soon house a majority of the world’s Jews. But does that mean Zionism is no longer needed? (Image: Isranet)

Essay: A Freedom Struggle

October 28, 2022
Labor MP Josh Burns speaking at the launch of the IHRA Parliamentary Friendship Group

AIJAC welcomes establishment of IHRA Parliamentary Friendship Group

October 28, 2022
FfYTiOiWYA8iQFo Tw

A Second Iranian Revolution?

October 28, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States