What Israel should be doing about the Palestinian territories

Aug 31, 2022

What should Israel be doing now to manage the situation in the West Bank and Gaza?

Dr. Shany Mor, an adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former Director for Foreign Policy on Israel’s National Security Council, addressed this question at a recent AIJAC webinar.

Giorgia Meloni: Unabashed admirer of Mussolini and riding high in the polls

Europa Europa: When in Rome…

August 31, 2022
The announcement of the JCPOA in 2015, which granted Iran – for the first time – a de facto authorisation to enrich uranium, contravening multiple Security Council resolutions (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

A Stark Choice

August 31, 2022
Gaza summer camps train kids to be soldiers or even terrorists (YouTube screenshot)

Behind the News – September 2022

August 31, 2022
Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, out for a parade in Gaza City (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

Iran vs. the Palestinian people

August 31, 2022
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at Presidential Palace, Hanoi (Image: Vietnam News Agency)

Asia Watch: Gathering pace

August 31, 2022
