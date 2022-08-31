VIDEOS
What Israel should be doing about the Palestinian territories
Aug 31, 2022
What should Israel be doing now to manage the situation in the West Bank and Gaza?
Dr. Shany Mor, an adjunct fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former Director for Foreign Policy on Israel’s National Security Council, addressed this question at a recent AIJAC webinar.
