VIDEOS

Reacting to the latest antisemitic attacks: Colin Rubenstein on SBS Hebrew radio

Feb 3, 2025

Play Video

Dr Colin Rubenstein discussed the spate of antisemitic attacks on the SBS Hebrew podcast, presented by Mariel Olenski – 31 January 2025.

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot

Antisemitic bomb plot “a massive escalation”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jan 30, 2025 | Featured, Video
(Image: screenshot)

Antisemitism database “first step of many more that need to be taken”: Dr Colin Rubenstein on ABC TV

Jan 22, 2025 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 12 20 At 12.44.43 PM

AIJAC speaks out against hate… Will you join us?

Dec 20, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 12 10 At 11.48.50 AM

Synagogue attack designation as terrorism “very welcome”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Dec 10, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 12 07 At 10.22.15 AM

Jewish community ‘not surprised’ by shocking synagogue attack: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Dec 7, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 12 07 At 10.30.56 AM

“It’s time for action” on antisemitism: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Dec 7, 2024 | Featured, Video

RECENT POSTS

Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Trump in their White House press conference (Screenshot)

Some merit, but many obstacles in Donald Trump’s Gaza plan

February 6, 2025
UNRWA is portrayed as the “backbone” of Gaza aid efforts, but actually supplied only 13% of aid there over recent months (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

UNRWA must lose funding before any peace can be found in Gaza

February 6, 2025
Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Trump in the Oval Office (Screenshot)

AIJAC both concerned and hopeful in wake of President Trump’s pledges at meeting with Netanyahu

February 5, 2025
Protest on the streets of Sydney, 2024 (Image: Elias Bitar/ Shutterstock)

Ceasefire needed on Australian streets

February 5, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Gaza will need real aid, not Hamas in disguise

February 5, 2025
Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Trump in their White House press conference (Screenshot)

Some merit, but many obstacles in Donald Trump’s Gaza plan

February 6, 2025
UNRWA is portrayed as the “backbone” of Gaza aid efforts, but actually supplied only 13% of aid there over recent months (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

UNRWA must lose funding before any peace can be found in Gaza

February 6, 2025
Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Trump in the Oval Office (Screenshot)

AIJAC both concerned and hopeful in wake of President Trump’s pledges at meeting with Netanyahu

February 5, 2025
Protest on the streets of Sydney, 2024 (Image: Elias Bitar/ Shutterstock)

Ceasefire needed on Australian streets

February 5, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Gaza will need real aid, not Hamas in disguise

February 5, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA