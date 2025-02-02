VIDEOS
Reacting to the latest antisemitic attacks: Colin Rubenstein on SBS Hebrew radio
Feb 3, 2025
Dr Colin Rubenstein discussed the spate of antisemitic attacks on the SBS Hebrew podcast, presented by Mariel Olenski – 31 January 2025.
