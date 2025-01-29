VIDEOS
Antisemitic bomb plot “a massive escalation”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Jan 30, 2025
AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein spoke with Sky News’ Peter Stefanovic about the apparent antisemitic bomb plot uncovered by NSW Police, as well as the continuing antisemitic graffiti attacks.
