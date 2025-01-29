VIDEOS

Antisemitic bomb plot “a massive escalation”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jan 30, 2025

AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein spoke with Sky News’ Peter Stefanovic about the apparent antisemitic bomb plot uncovered by NSW Police, as well as the continuing antisemitic graffiti attacks.

An Israeli helicopter bearing released hostages prepares to land (Image: X)

To succeed, the Gaza ceasefire must lead to hope and stability

January 31, 2025
Not happy! Australian Assad fan and conspiracy theorist Tim Anderson

The lamentations of Assad’s Australian admirers

January 30, 2025
UNRWA provides aid, but it also cooperates with Hamas, and tells Palestinians that their rightful home is inside Israel (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

Trump’s UNRWA conundrum

January 30, 2025
Hamas has managed to create “mini-states” in areas vacated by the IDF (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

How Hamas survived 15 months of war 

January 29, 2025
Apprehension over the remaining hostages has cast a melancholy pall over Israeli society (Image: Shutterstock)

The Last Word: Mixed emotions

January 29, 2025
