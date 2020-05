Michael Rubin addressed Iranian and Turkish regional ambitions as well as wider Middle East questions for an AIJAC webinar on 13 May 2020.

Dr Rubin is a former Pentagon official and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he specialises in Iran, Turkey, and the broader Middle East. He also regularly teaches classes at sea about Middle East conflicts, culture, terrorism, and the Horn of Africa to deployed US Navy and Marine units.