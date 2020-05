Lt. Col. (Res.) Sarit Zehavi served for 15 years in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), specialising in military intelligence.

She now runs the independent research organisation, Alma, which focuses on the security challenges posed to Israel at its northern borders.

Her briefings to AIJAC’s Rambam groups have been offering compelling and insightful analyses on the threats from Hezbollah and Iran.

She spoke direct from Israel to an AIJAC webinar on 26 May 2020.