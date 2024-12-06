VIDEOS

“It’s time for action” on antisemitism: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Dec 7, 2024

AIJAC Director of Public Affairs Jamie Hyams claims he was not surprised by the recent synagogue firebombing.

A Melbourne synagogue was the target of an arson attack, that forced worshippers to flee.

“I’m not really that surprised,” Mr Hyams told Sky News host Steve Price. “It’s been heading in this direction for those last 14 months.”

