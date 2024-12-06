VIDEOS

Jewish community ‘not surprised’ by shocking synagogue attack: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Dec 7, 2024

Play Video

Speaking with Sky News Danica Di Georgio, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council executive manager Joel Burnie notes the “appalling” spike in antisemitism immediately following the October 7 attacks last year.

A Melbourne synagogue has been left with significant damage after a fire ripped the building in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

“I’ve got to express a number of different emotions today, from sadness, anger, frustration, disgust,” Mr Burnie said. “The one thing that I’ll tell you that I’m not and the rest of the Jewish community is not, is surprised.”

 

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot 2024 12 07 At 10.30.56 AM

“It’s time for action” on antisemitism: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Dec 7, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 2.06.06 PM

“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News

Dec 6, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 11 23 At 1.21.04 PM

ICC arrest warrant decision “purely political”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

Nov 22, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 11 20 At 4.49.05 PM

Australia out of step with US and other allies on UN vote: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Nov 20, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

‘Concerning escalation’ of Iranian nuclear threats against Israel: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Nov 4, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

Wong ceasefire call misses the mark: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Sep 27, 2024 | Featured, Video

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2024 12 07 At 10.30.56 AM

“It’s time for action” on antisemitism: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

December 7, 2024
The three alarm fire at Adass Israel Synogogue in Rippon Lea, Victoria, following an arson attack (Source: X)

Jewish Australians’ worst fears have come true

December 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 2.06.06 PM

“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News

December 6, 2024
Screenshot

AIJAC horrified by arson attack on Melbourne synagogue

December 6, 2024
Image: Lev Radin/ Shutterstock

AIJAC deeply disappointed by Australian vote change on “woefully one-sided” UN Resolution

December 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 07 At 10.30.56 AM

“It’s time for action” on antisemitism: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

December 7, 2024
The three alarm fire at Adass Israel Synogogue in Rippon Lea, Victoria, following an arson attack (Source: X)

Jewish Australians’ worst fears have come true

December 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 06 At 2.06.06 PM

“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News

December 6, 2024
Screenshot

AIJAC horrified by arson attack on Melbourne synagogue

December 6, 2024
Image: Lev Radin/ Shutterstock

AIJAC deeply disappointed by Australian vote change on “woefully one-sided” UN Resolution

December 4, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA