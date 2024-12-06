VIDEOS
Jewish community ‘not surprised’ by shocking synagogue attack: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Dec 7, 2024
Speaking with Sky News Danica Di Georgio, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council executive manager Joel Burnie notes the “appalling” spike in antisemitism immediately following the October 7 attacks last year.
A Melbourne synagogue has been left with significant damage after a fire ripped the building in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning.
“I’ve got to express a number of different emotions today, from sadness, anger, frustration, disgust,” Mr Burnie said. “The one thing that I’ll tell you that I’m not and the rest of the Jewish community is not, is surprised.”
RELATED ARTICLES
“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News
Dec 6, 2024 | Featured, Video
ICC arrest warrant decision “purely political”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News
Nov 22, 2024 | Featured, Video
Australia out of step with US and other allies on UN vote: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Nov 20, 2024 | Featured, Video
‘Concerning escalation’ of Iranian nuclear threats against Israel: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Nov 4, 2024 | Featured, Video