Jewish community ‘not surprised’ by shocking synagogue attack: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Speaking with Sky News Danica Di Georgio, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council executive manager Joel Burnie notes the “appalling” spike in antisemitism immediately following the October 7 attacks last year.

A Melbourne synagogue has been left with significant damage after a fire ripped the building in a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

“I’ve got to express a number of different emotions today, from sadness, anger, frustration, disgust,” Mr Burnie said. “The one thing that I’ll tell you that I’m not and the rest of the Jewish community is not, is surprised.”