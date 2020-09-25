VIDEOS

Israel, world Jewry and the fight against antisemitism – Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Sep 25, 2020

Michal Cotler-Wunsh is a Member of Knesset representing Blue and White. She spoke to an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 24 September 2020.

Cotler-Wunsh was born in Israel, grew up in Canada, but moved back to Israel to serve in the IDF. She is a lawyer, and worked as an assistant to current President of the Supreme Court, Miriam Naor. She was head of the international relations department at the Interdisciplinary Centre in Herzliya, before being elected to the Knesset in 2020.

In the short time since her election, Cotler-Wunsh has made an impression, including holding representatives of global social media networks to account during questioning before the Knesset. She was also recently appointed head of the Knesset’s Committee on Israel-Diaspora Relations and during her first hearing, interviewed Jewish students from around the world about their experiences of antisemitism on campus.

leifer

AIJAC welcomes decision to extradite Malka Leifer

September 22, 2020
Israel's representative at the UN ECOSOC this week.

AIJAC welcomes Australia’s UN ECOSOC stance

September 21, 2020
1024px-Israel_Jordan_valley

Jordan Valley tale is all wet

September 18, 2020
Yasser Abu Hilala, former head of Al Jazeera

Former Al-Jazeera chief compiles “blacklist” of journalists who support Israel-UAE and Israel-Bahrain deal

September 17, 2020
putin1609

Russia’s quest to make itself indispensable in the Middle East

September 17, 2020
