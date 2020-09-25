Israel, world Jewry and the fight against antisemitism – Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Michal Cotler-Wunsh is a Member of Knesset representing Blue and White. She spoke to an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 24 September 2020.

Cotler-Wunsh was born in Israel, grew up in Canada, but moved back to Israel to serve in the IDF. She is a lawyer, and worked as an assistant to current President of the Supreme Court, Miriam Naor. She was head of the international relations department at the Interdisciplinary Centre in Herzliya, before being elected to the Knesset in 2020.

In the short time since her election, Cotler-Wunsh has made an impression, including holding representatives of global social media networks to account during questioning before the Knesset. She was also recently appointed head of the Knesset’s Committee on Israel-Diaspora Relations and during her first hearing, interviewed Jewish students from around the world about their experiences of antisemitism on campus.