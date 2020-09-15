VIDEOS

The Iranian nuclear crisis and the US election – Behnam Ben Taleblu

Sep 15, 2020

Behnam Ben Taleblu is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) where he focuses on Iranian security and political issues. He addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar on September 15, 2020.

Prior to his time at FDD, Behnam worked on non-proliferation issues at an arms control think-tank in Washington.

Frequently called upon to brief journalists, congressional staff, and other Washington-audiences, Behnam has also testified before the US Congress and Canadian Parliament. His analyses are widely published and he is regularly interviewed in major US and international media.

His latest article is “The Plight of Iranians in Turkey”, published last week in Real Clear World.

Tags: , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screen Shot 2020 09 08 Crop

Jewish-Muslim Relations and Arab-Israeli Peace – Rabbi David Rosen

Sep 9, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 08 28 At 1.38.59 Pm

US presidential elections and the Middle East – Clifford May

Aug 28, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 08 19 At 1.55.16 Pm

Mapping Hezbollah’s worldwide activities – Matthew Levitt

Aug 19, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screenshot (221)

Mike Doran – China and the Middle East

Aug 6, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 07 28 At 2.02.15 Pm

The campaign to delegitimise Israel within international institutions – Prof. Gerald Steinberg

Jul 28, 2020 | Featured, Video
Screen Shot 2020 07 21 At 2.29.04 Pm

Power Struggles: Energy Wars in the Middle East – Simon Henderson

Jul 21, 2020 | Featured, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

14IN-ISRAEL-GULFUSA

Bridging the gulf to peace

September 15, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates. CREDIT: EPA

Deals between Israel, UAE and Bahrain shatter old barriers

September 15, 2020
434978

Mahmoud Abbas courts disaster by rejecting hundreds of millions of dollars the Palestinians desperately need 

September 15, 2020
Isr_Bah_web

AIJAC welcomes announcement of Israel-Bahrain ties

September 12, 2020
FACT SHEET (1)

UN Human Rights Council divestment list

September 11, 2020
14IN-ISRAEL-GULFUSA

Bridging the gulf to peace

September 15, 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates. CREDIT: EPA

Deals between Israel, UAE and Bahrain shatter old barriers

September 15, 2020
434978

Mahmoud Abbas courts disaster by rejecting hundreds of millions of dollars the Palestinians desperately need 

September 15, 2020
Isr_Bah_web

AIJAC welcomes announcement of Israel-Bahrain ties

September 12, 2020
FACT SHEET (1)

UN Human Rights Council divestment list

September 11, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Events Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey United Kingdom United Nations United States