The Iranian nuclear crisis and the US election – Behnam Ben Taleblu

Behnam Ben Taleblu is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) where he focuses on Iranian security and political issues. He addressed an AIJAC Live Online webinar on September 15, 2020.

Prior to his time at FDD, Behnam worked on non-proliferation issues at an arms control think-tank in Washington.

Frequently called upon to brief journalists, congressional staff, and other Washington-audiences, Behnam has also testified before the US Congress and Canadian Parliament. His analyses are widely published and he is regularly interviewed in major US and international media.

His latest article is “The Plight of Iranians in Turkey”, published last week in Real Clear World.