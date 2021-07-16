Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah: The growing drone and rocket threats to Israel – Dr Seth Frantzman

Seth Frantzman, Jerusalem Post senior correspondent, author and military analyst, spoke to AIJAC Live Online about the threat posed to Israel and the wider Middle East by Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. He focussed on the increased use of drone warfare in conflict now, and that drones will become increasing important in military battles in the future.

Frantzman is the author of the book “Drone Wars: Pioneers, Killing Machines, Artificial Intelligence, and the Battle for the Future”.