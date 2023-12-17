VIDEOS
Australian Govt. stance “terribly disappointing”: Danielle Pletka
Dec 18, 2023
Danielle Pletka, an Australian-born Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Washington-based American Enterprise Institute (AEI), discussed the Israel-Hamas war and the Australian government’s stance on the conflict with Nick Cater on ADH TV – 14 December 2023.
RELATED ARTICLES
Australia’s “profoundly disappointing” UN vote on Gaza ceasefire: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Dec 14, 2023 | Featured, Video
How October 7th Changed the Middle East and the World: Danielle Pletka
Dec 12, 2023 | Featured, Video
Misguided claims underpin journalists’ anti-Israel open letter – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Nov 28, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Disturbing propaganda “drip-fed” to student protesters – Joel Burnie on Sky News
Nov 26, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Hostage release and humanitarian pause – Ran Porat on ABC News Radio
Nov 24, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video