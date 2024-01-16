IN THE MEDIA
Israel & Jewish world “extremely distressed” at events of past 100 days: Colin Rubenstein on SkyNews
Jan 16, 2024
Sky News’ Kevin Heatley interviews AIJAC’s Dr Colin Rubenstein on the ongoing conflict in the war against Hamas.
