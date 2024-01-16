IN THE MEDIA

Israel & Jewish world “extremely distressed” at events of past 100 days: Colin Rubenstein on SkyNews

Jan 16, 2024

Sky News’ Kevin Heatley interviews AIJAC’s Dr Colin Rubenstein on the ongoing conflict in the war against Hamas.

RECENT POSTS

Image: X/Twitter

AIJAC disappointed FM Senator Penny Wong not visiting Israeli communities devastated on October 7

January 15, 2024
Bodies of dead Israelis lie on the ground following the attacks of Hamas (Credit: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/Alamy Live News)

100 days on, the trauma has not dissipated

January 15, 2024
Waving,Flag,Of,Iran,And,Australia

Australia needs to join the US and UK in sanctioning Hamas and Iran

January 12, 2024
The Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, the administrative building for international law, and the International Court of Justice (Image: Shutterstock)

South Africa’s ICJ “genocide” case against Israel “cynical and politicised act of lawfare”

January 12, 2024
Image: Shutterstock

‘From the River to the Sea’ is the Postmodern ‘Hep! Hep!’

January 11, 2024
