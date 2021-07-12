RESOURCES

ABC response to AIJAC complaint on report about COVID vaccines to Palestinians

Jul 12, 2021 | AIJAC staff

For quite some time, AIJAC has been campaigning for the ABC to have an independent complaints review process, rather than just having ABC employees determine whether other ABC employees have complied with the ABC Code of Practice in providing news and current affairs content. This finding from the ABC’s internal review unit – Audience and Consumer Affairs (A&CA) – to a complaint from AIJAC is an example of why this change is needed.

AIJAC complained that ABC reports on Israel not supplying COVID vaccines to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank had breached the Code of Practice because they had not explained that, under the Oslo Accords, Israel had no obligation to do so, and that the reports had inaccurately said Israel was occupying Gaza, even though prior A&CA findings had said this breached the Code.

A&CA dismissed these complaints.

(Source: ABC)

ABC response to AIJAC complaint on Jerusalem reports on “Earshot” program

July 12, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 07 08 At 9.41.36 Am

ABC complaints process needs reform – Dr Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

July 8, 2021

Brutal new Iranian President raises major policy questions

July 6, 2021
Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate

The LaRouchites latch on to Australia Post

July 6, 2021
Protesters in Ramallah with pictures of Nasir Banat, who was killed in police custody on June 24 (Photo: Amnesty International)

West Bank unrest after dissident killed

July 3, 2021
