ABC response to AIJAC complaint on report about COVID vaccines to Palestinians

For quite some time, AIJAC has been campaigning for the ABC to have an independent complaints review process, rather than just having ABC employees determine whether other ABC employees have complied with the ABC Code of Practice in providing news and current affairs content. This finding from the ABC’s internal review unit – Audience and Consumer Affairs (A&CA) – to a complaint from AIJAC is an example of why this change is needed.

AIJAC complained that ABC reports on Israel not supplying COVID vaccines to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank had breached the Code of Practice because they had not explained that, under the Oslo Accords, Israel had no obligation to do so, and that the reports had inaccurately said Israel was occupying Gaza, even though prior A&CA findings had said this breached the Code.

A&CA dismissed these complaints.

