ABC response to AIJAC complaint on Jerusalem reports on “Earshot” program

Jul 12, 2021 | AIJAC staff

For quite some time, AIJAC has been campaigning for the ABC to have an independent complaints review process, rather than just having ABC employees determine whether other ABC employees have complied with the ABC Code of Practice in providing news and current affairs content. This finding from the ABC’s internal review unit – Audience and Consumer Affairs (A&CA) – to a complaint from AIJAC is an example of why this change is needed.

AIJAC made multiple complaints about two documentaries for the ABC Radio National program “Earshot” that were produced and narrated by an a producer who was also a BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) activist. Complaints included that the producer’s activism was not acknowledged, that the documentaries breached the obligation in the Code for accuracy and there were numerous demonstrably false claims, and that the documentaries breached the Code’s obligations for impartiality and diversity of perspectives.

A&CA upheld the complaint that the producer’s activism should have been acknowledged, but dismissed the other complaints.

