Letter: Nothing Like Mandela

The Australian, Sept. 3, 2024

Marwan Barghouti is neither a “political prisoner” nor the “Palestinian Nelson Mandela” as the article “Can Palestine ‘Mandela’ end crisis in Gaza?” (Sept. 2) implied. And there is zero chance after 20 years in prison that Barghouti is about to be murdered by his Israeli jailers in retribution for Israeli hostages murdered in Gaza, as the article bizarrely suggested.

Under Mandela, the ANC avoided targeting civilians or pursuing terrorism when black South Africans, under the yoke of apartheid, had no alternative political horizon.

In contrast, Palestinian leaders chose terrorism at the exact moment when given their first real opportunity since 1947 to create an independent Palestinian state.

As the history books record, Palestinian President Yasser Arafat rejected Israeli PM Ehud Barak’s historic offer at the Camp David peace summit in July 2000 and ordered Barghouti to prepare a campaign of terror against Israeli civilians. Indeed, news reports in October 2000 quote Barghouti actively encouraging violence in defiance of an ostensible ceasefire.

Barghouti was later tried and convicted for personally ordering a series of terrorist attacks carried out in 2001-2002 that resulted in the murder of five innocent civilians.

By contrast, Mandela was imprisoned for the political charge of “conspiring to overthrow the state.” While he did support some sabotage activities by his supporters, no one has accused Mandela of ordering the murder of anyone, much less convicted him of murdering civilians.

Barghouti has shown no remorse for his role in causing the deaths of thousands of Israelis and Palestinians in the Second Intifada, nor any real sign he is ready to accept the political solution he rejected 25 years ago.

Allon Lee

Senior policy analyst

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council