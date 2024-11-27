Federal government’s actions feed antisemitism here

The Age – 28 November 2024

The Australian government’s November 21 decision to deny former Israeli justice and interior minister Ayelet Shaked a visa was a surprising act of hostility towards a democratic ally, especially considering the government won’t meaningfully act against the Iranian ambassador effectively calling for genocide.

While Shaked, an invited guest of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, has certainly made some controversial comments, mostly in the emotional aftermath of terror attacks, she has also acknowledged mistakes and promised to apologise if an investigation found allegations she had made were incorrect.

She is certainly no more controversial now than when she received a visa to enter Australia in March 2023.

This is just one in a series of severely disappointing government actions since October 7.

Most recently, Australia’s lame response that it will “respect the independence” of the International Criminal Court, after the court issued arrest warrants for war crimes against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, was profoundly regrettable. The ICC decision ignored the principle of complementarity – that the court must only intervene in countries that, unlike Israel with its independent judiciary, are incapable of taking legal action against their own leaders. The allegations the warrants are based upon – deliberately starving Gaza’s residents – ignore the huge amounts of aid Israel has facilitated, and the Hamas’ theft of some of it. We should examine why the ICC has broken its own rules and acted in such a politicised manner, which our US ally President Joe Biden and our federal opposition both recognise in unequivocally repudiating this outrageous decision. The events of October 7 and subsequent occurrences have severely traumatised the vast majority of the Jewish community. Many reactions to those events, including from our government, have compounded that trauma, creating feelings of isolation and even betrayal. Surveys show Israel is a central issue for upwards of 90 per cent of Australian Jews.