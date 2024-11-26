MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Lebanon ceasefire deal

Nov 27, 2024 | AIJAC

(image: ffikretow/ Shutterstock)
(image: ffikretow/ Shutterstock)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council welcomes news of the ceasefire deal that will stop Hezbollah attacking Israeli civilians.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein AM said, “While we welcome news of the ceasefire, we remain cautious, because we know from bitter experience that Israel’s enemies systematically violate legal obligations with zero pushback by the international community. We hope it will be different this time, and innocent civilians on both sides of the border can rebuild and return to their homes, free from the Hezbollah terrorist threat.”

Dr Rubenstein added, “In 2006, the Security Council imposed near identical conditions to the current ceasefire deal. Hezbollah’s legion of violations were ignored, and the result was the last year of devastation and war. The test of this ceasefire deal will be the extent to which the West allows Israel to enforce the conditions of a Hezbollah-free southern Lebanon. Lasting peace requires consequences for Hezbollah violations. Without consequences, this will merely be a lull.”

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


International Criminal Court 2018

AIJAC slams ICC decision to issue warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant

Nov 22, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
United Nations General Assembly Hall (2)

AIJAC deeply concerned by Australia’s latest UN votes

Nov 14, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC frustrated and shocked at ABC Ombudsman’s rejection of complaint against an “open and shut” case of factual error

Nov 4, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
UNRWA headquarters in Gaza (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

AIJAC statement on passage of Israeli legislation to ban UNRWA

Oct 29, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Professor Yehuda Bauer (Image: Stephan Röhl/ Creative Commons)

AIJAC mourns towering Holocaust scholar Yehuda Bauer

Oct 23, 2024 | Media Releases
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar speaks in Gaza city (Image: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Shutterstock)

Statement on the death of Hamas terror mastermind Yahya Sinwar

Oct 18, 2024 | Media Releases

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2024 11 23 At 1.21.04 PM

ICC arrest warrant decision “purely political”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

November 22, 2024
International Criminal Court 2018

AIJAC slams ICC decision to issue warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant

November 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 20 At 4.49.05 PM

Australia out of step with US and other allies on UN vote: Joel Burnie on Sky News

November 20, 2024
UNRWA is portrayed as the “backbone” of Gaza aid efforts, but actually supplied only 13% of aid there over recent months (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

An empire of perpetual suffering

November 20, 2024
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and PM Anthony Albanese have degraded our relationship with our most important Middle Eastern partner (Screenshot)

The consequences of Australia’s Mideast policy shifts since October 7

November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 23 At 1.21.04 PM

ICC arrest warrant decision “purely political”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News

November 22, 2024
International Criminal Court 2018

AIJAC slams ICC decision to issue warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant

November 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 20 At 4.49.05 PM

Australia out of step with US and other allies on UN vote: Joel Burnie on Sky News

November 20, 2024
UNRWA is portrayed as the “backbone” of Gaza aid efforts, but actually supplied only 13% of aid there over recent months (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

An empire of perpetual suffering

November 20, 2024
Foreign Minister Penny Wong and PM Anthony Albanese have degraded our relationship with our most important Middle Eastern partner (Screenshot)

The consequences of Australia’s Mideast policy shifts since October 7

November 20, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA