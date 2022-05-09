MEDIA RELEASES

Statement on Sydney University Student Representative Council Motion endorsing “Nakba solidarity” demonstration

May 9, 2022 | Colin Rubenstein

Image: Flickr
Image: Flickr

“AIJAC strongly condemns the inflammatory, one-sided motion of the Students Representative Council at Sydney University to endorse and join in the student Palestine Action Group’s upcoming Nakba solidarity demonstration.

“The motion clearly undermines the declared mission of the Council, which claims to ‘exist to defend and advance the interests of USyd students.’ The SRC has violated its own ethos to fight discrimination, putting Jewish and Israeli students at risk of hate speech and worse, and unethically aligned the entire SRC with the extreme agenda of a single student group on a controversial issue.

“More than this, both the motion and the rhetoric which accompanied it were divisive, distorted and factually misinformed. The SRC condemnations of recent events in Jerusalem was based solely on Palestinian propaganda, painting a blatantly false picture of these events, and invoked gross double standards which can only damage the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace. We call on the Council to rescind this discriminatory and completely improper motion.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein
Executive Director
Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


(Source: Facebook)

AIJAC welcomes University of Melbourne statement on “anti-semitic” student union motion 

May 4, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
(Source: Facebook)

AIJAC expresses disgust at extreme anti-Israel and antisemitic motion passed by the Council of the University of Melbourne Student Union

May 1, 2022 | Media Releases
Download I

AIJAC welcomes Glen Eira’s adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism

Apr 27, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
(Screenshot)

ACMA decision on “Q+A” demonstrates need for new independent, external body to hold ABC to its code of conduct

Apr 20, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
At least two people have died and four were seriously wounded in a shooting in Tel Aviv's city center on Thursday, April 7, 2022 (Image: Matan Golan/Sipa USA/Alamy Live News)

AIJAC condemns Tel Aviv nightclub attack

Apr 8, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
NSW Parl

AIJAC welcomes NSW Government’s announcement of plans to introduce a bill criminalising public display of Nazi symbols

Apr 5, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

(Source: ABC)

The ABC cannot be allowed to bury its report into complaints handling until after the election

May 9, 2022
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Universities must not allow anti-semitism to stand

May 6, 2022
On Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, Jewish prayer is forbidden, and fanatical violence is encouraged (Image: Twitter)

The Last Word: When praying is a crime 

May 5, 2022
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: While Qatar may be a nominal US ally, when it comes to terrorism, it is very much part of the problem (Source: Flickr)

To fight terror, confront its abettors

May 5, 2022
Image: Serhii Mykhalchuk/ Shutterstock

Deconstruction Zone: Ukraine exposes the UN’s fundamental failures

May 5, 2022
(Source: ABC)

The ABC cannot be allowed to bury its report into complaints handling until after the election

May 9, 2022
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Universities must not allow anti-semitism to stand

May 6, 2022
On Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, Jewish prayer is forbidden, and fanatical violence is encouraged (Image: Twitter)

The Last Word: When praying is a crime 

May 5, 2022
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: While Qatar may be a nominal US ally, when it comes to terrorism, it is very much part of the problem (Source: Flickr)

To fight terror, confront its abettors

May 5, 2022
Image: Serhii Mykhalchuk/ Shutterstock

Deconstruction Zone: Ukraine exposes the UN’s fundamental failures

May 5, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States