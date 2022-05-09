Statement on Sydney University Student Representative Council Motion endorsing “Nakba solidarity” demonstration

“AIJAC strongly condemns the inflammatory, one-sided motion of the Students Representative Council at Sydney University to endorse and join in the student Palestine Action Group’s upcoming Nakba solidarity demonstration.

“The motion clearly undermines the declared mission of the Council, which claims to ‘exist to defend and advance the interests of USyd students.’ The SRC has violated its own ethos to fight discrimination, putting Jewish and Israeli students at risk of hate speech and worse, and unethically aligned the entire SRC with the extreme agenda of a single student group on a controversial issue.

“More than this, both the motion and the rhetoric which accompanied it were divisive, distorted and factually misinformed. The SRC condemnations of recent events in Jerusalem was based solely on Palestinian propaganda, painting a blatantly false picture of these events, and invoked gross double standards which can only damage the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace. We call on the Council to rescind this discriminatory and completely improper motion.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein

Executive Director

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council