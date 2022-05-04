MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes University of Melbourne statement on “anti-semitic” student union motion 

May 4, 2022 | AIJAC

AIJAC welcomes Melbourne University’s statement on the motion passed last week by the University of Melbourne Student Union (UMSU) in support of the racist BDS campaign. The UMSU motion also included multiple false statements about Israel.

“This anti-semitic motion… is not the position of the University of Melbourne; nor is it one that is endorsed or supported by the University,” the University’s statement said. “The University of Melbourne is deeply committed to the values of inclusion and respect, and all members of our community must feel welcome and safe from discrimination or racism. Any form of anti-Semitism is antithetical to who we are and what we stand for. Tackling it and its damaging effects is a responsibility of all members of our community.”

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We gratefully welcome the University’s principled statement on the motion, and especially the fact that the University has correctly identified the appalling UMSU motion as antisemitic.

“AIJAC would also welcome any further steps the University could take to prevent a repeat of this travesty. Chief among these would be for the University to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism.

“We hope other universities have taken note of this matter, and will also speedily adopt the Working Definition to try to prevent similar events occurring on their campuses,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

On Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, Jewish prayer is forbidden, and fanatical violence is encouraged (Image: Twitter)

The Last Word: When praying is a crime 

May 5, 2022
Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: While Qatar may be a nominal US ally, when it comes to terrorism, it is very much part of the problem (Source: Flickr)

To fight terror, confront its abettors

May 5, 2022
Image: Serhii Mykhalchuk/ Shutterstock

Deconstruction Zone: Ukraine exposes the UN’s fundamental failures

May 5, 2022
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Noted and Quoted – May 2022

May 5, 2022
(Credit: Shutterstock)

AIR New Zealand: New report prompts debate over antisemitism 

May 5, 2022
