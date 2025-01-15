AIJAC relieved over deal to release hostages, but mindful of those left behind and ambiguity over Hamas’ role

AIJAC is elated and relieved that a deal has finally been reached that will see the release of dozens of the Israeli hostages who were seized by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and have since been held in Gaza in the most inhumane conditions. However, we are also mindful of the fact that dozens of Israeli hostages are not part of the agreed first phase of the deal, and will continue to languish in captivity. The war in Gaza cannot come to a final end until they too are released and Hamas’ rule over Gaza is permanently ended, so there can be no repeat of October 7.

We also note that the current deal is, in the main, the same deal that has been on offer since last July, and which Hamas has repeatedly rejected. We are therefore hopeful that acceptance of it now is a signal that the decimated leadership of Hamas – along with their gravely weakened patrons in Teheran – understand they have comprehensively lost the war they started on October 7, and will have to accept disarmament or exile.

There is no doubt that the current war has had terrible costs on both sides, and all people of goodwill hope for it to end as soon as possible, so that the killing and dying on both sides can end, Gaza can be rebuilt, and both peoples can enjoy basic security and normal life. However, we would caution that the current deal, while promising, is at best only the beginning of the end of the war. Much remains to be done – including ensuring all remaining Israeli hostages are released, Hamas is disarmed and dismantled, and arrangements put in place that will ensure Gaza is governed in a way that prioritises the welfare of its residents, rather than, as previously, preparations for endless terror war against Israel.

Dr. Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).