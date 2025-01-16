Factsheet: The ceasefire for hostages deal just reached between Israel and Hamas

Overview

On January 15 2025, many hours after Israeli approval, the terror group Hamas finally agreed to a brokered deal, which would see Hamas gradually release 33 of the 98 Israeli hostages remaining in captivity in Gaza from among those taken during Hamas’ pillaging of southern Israel on October 7 2023, in return for the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails and a six-week Israeli ceasefire and withdrawal from large portions of the Gaza Strip.

The deal, which was reached in Doha, Qatar with the help of mediators and intermediaries from the US, Qatari and Egyptian governments, is the second such deal since the October 7 attack.

Unlike the first agreement, which was reached in November 2023 and led to the release of 108 hostages, this agreement is explicitly intended to be part of a longer process, with the text emphasising that the ultimate goal is to achieve a permanent ceasefire between the parties, with all procedures determined in the first stage continuing into a second stage as negotiations on the final terms continue.

This fact sheet will present the details of the agreement and its implementation, as reported in Hebrew- and English-language media, as well as highlight some unclear or disputed details as of this writing. These will be clarified in subsequent updates, as required.

The deal is expected to take effect on Sunday, January 19, with the first of the hostages set to be released that day.

Key Points of the Agreement

Release of Hostages and Prisoners

In the first stage, 33 hostages will be released in several phases.

This will include all women, children, ill and wounded hostages, and men over 50.

On the first day of the cease-fire, three women will be released, and on the seventh day four women will be released. After that, approximately three prisoners are to be released every seven days (generally on a Sunday). On the 42 nd day, all of the 33 not previously released must be released.

day, all of the 33 not previously released must be released. Israel will release at least 1,000 detainees from Gaza who were arrested since October 8.

Israel will release 30 Palestinian prisoners for each civilian hostage released, and 50 for each female soldier released. At least 30 of those released in exchange for female soldiers must have been serving life sentences

110 prisoners serving life sentences and 100 additional prisoners will be released for the nine sick and wounded hostages being released.

A special mechanism will be established for the release of Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed – two Israeli citizens held in Gaza since 2014 and 2015 respectively.

While it is not a formal clause in the agreement, Israel has said terrorists who committed murders will not be released to the West Bank but will be deported to a third country of their choice – Qatar, Turkey, Algeria or another country. Prisoners who do not have blood on their hands will be able to return to their homes in the West Bank.

IDF Forces Withdrawal

The IDF will withdraw eastward from the crowded areas of Gaza to zones along Gaza’s border.

The forces will redeploy to a distance not more than 700 metres from Gaza’s border, except for at five specific points designated in maps.

A gradual withdrawal will take place along the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza border with Egypt. This is to be completed by day 50.

Movement and Humanitarian Arrangements

The Rafah crossing into Egypt will open for the transfer of civilians and the wounded.

50 wounded people will be allowed to pass into Egypt each day.

Displaced persons will be allowed to return north from the humanitarian area in southern Gaza via designated routes starting on day seven, without weapons. Pedestrians will not be inspected, but all vehicles will be.

A special protocol will be established for the transfer of humanitarian aid. It is expected aid entry will rise to 600 trucks per day entering Gaza.

Mechanism for the Return of Displaced Persons

The agreement establishes a gradual mechanism for the return of Palestinian displaced persons:

Starting on day seven, pedestrian movement northward will be allowed via Rashid Street, without inspection and without weapons.

Subsequently, movement will also be allowed via Salah al-Din Street.

Vehicles will be allowed to travel along the Netzarim route after inspection by a private company selected by the mediators.

Supervision and Monitoring

The mediators (the US, Egypt and Qatar) will oversee the implementation of the agreement through:

Monitoring mechanisms for the movement of displaced persons.

Supervision of the transfer of humanitarian aid.

Coordination between the parties regarding the deployment of forces and withdrawal.

Who are the Israeli hostages expected to be released in the hostage deal

The 33 hostages Israel demanded to be released in this stage include 12 women and children:

Romi Gonen, 23

Emily Damari, 27

Arbel Yehud, 29

Doron Steinbrecher, 31

Ariel Bibas, 5

Kfir Bibas, 1

Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33

Liri Albag, 19

Karina Ariev, 20

Agam Berger, 21

Danielle Gilboa, 20

Naama Levy, 20

They also include 10 older men:

Ohad Ben-Ami, 58

Gadi Moshe Moses, 80

Keith Siegel, 65

Ofer Calderon, 54

Eli Sharabi, 52

Itzik Elgarat, 70

Shlomo Mansour, 86

Ohad Yahalomi, 50

Oded Lifshitz, 84

Tsahi Idan, 50

And another 11 men under 50:

Hisham al-Sayed, 36

Yarden Bibas, 35

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36

Yair Horn, 46

Omer Wenkert, 23

Sasha Trufanov, 28

Eliya Cohen, 27

Or Levy, 34

Avera Mengistu, 38

Tal Shoham, 39

Omer Shem-Tov, 22

Until a few days ago, the Israeli Arab hostage Yousef Zyadna, 53, was also on Israel’s list, but was removed after his remains were recovered by the IDF from a Hamas tunnel on January 7.

The list, formulated from Israel’s demands based on priority, does not guarantee that every hostage on the list is alive. Hamas has not yet supplied a list specifying which hostages are alive – but it is required to do so by day seven of the ceasefire.

In fact, Israel had originally insisted upon proof of life for the hostages to be freed in this deal, but Hamas placed more demands in the deal for this information. Israeli negotiators eventually dropped the demand, instead insisting that the number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed for a hostage on the list that is returned dead be substantially reduced. It is for this reason that the precise number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed is currently only an estimate, and the condition of the hostages on the list will only be known at the time of their transfer.

Note that, in the case of the Bibas children Kfir and Ariel, Hamas has previously claimed they were already dead. However, analysts believe this messaging may only have been a form of psychological warfare.

Fine details regarding the implementation remain unclear

Reports on the outline of the deal have left many fine details of the agreement’s implementation unclear.

As Israel Army Radio military correspondent Doron Kadosh told “Boker Tov Israel” host Efi Triger on 15 January:

“After diplomatic sources in Jerusalem revealed the main clauses of the emerging hostage agreement in recent days, in the hope that one such agreement will indeed materialize, there are still things we are not being told. That is, parts of the agreement for which we still do not know exactly what the mechanisms will be and how it will work.

“First of all, let’s mention Rafah Crossing and the Philadelphi Corridor, a highly significant area for preventing the smuggling of weapons to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“There are talks Israel is conducting with the Egyptians. How will the Rafah Crossing be reopened? Who is supposed to manage it on the Palestinian side?

“If not Israel, will it be Hamas? Or will it be another entity brought in by the Egyptians?

“This is still unclear. And how will Egypt act to prevent the smuggling of weapons and the rearmament of Hamas?

“Another issue concerns the mechanism that will allow Gazans to return to the northern part of the Strip after Israel has paid such a heavy price for months to demilitarise that area from terrorists, weapons, and armaments.

“The question is, what mechanism will guarantee us that no armed individuals or armaments return to this area? This is still unclear, as is who will be responsible for this mechanism—Israel, or perhaps some foreign Arab states?

“Another issue pertains to the release of prisoners. Israel has already said they will not be released to Judea and Samaria. But where will they go? The options are Gaza, Turkey, or perhaps Qatar.

“This is another clause that has yet to be disclosed.”

Background

What was the first hostage deal?

On November 21, 2023, Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas reached a mediated agreement to release 50 Israeli hostages from among the 240 people abducted during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. In return, Israel agreed to free 150 Palestinian prisoners and observe a four-day ceasefire. This pause in fighting was extended for several days, ultimately resulting in the release of 108 hostages before hostilities resumed on December 1, 2023.

What has been the fate of the other hostages who were not freed in the first hostage deal but have since been returned to Israel by other means?

In three cases since November 2023, Israel has managed to rescue hostages by military means. Unfortunately, no other hostages that the IDF has managed to recover and return to Israel have been found alive.

Notable incidents include:

On December 14, 2023, the bodies of three hostages were recovered from Gaza. An IDF investigation later showed that IDF fire in the area had unintentionally been responsible for their deaths.

On February 12, 2024, the IDF rescued two hostages being held in a civilian home in Rafah.

On May 17, 2024, the remains of three hostages and, a week later, the remains of three more were recovered. All six had been kidnapped into Gaza after being murdered by Hamas during the attacks of October 7.

On June 28 2024, in an intricate raid, Israel simultaneously rescued four hostages being held in two civilian homes in different parts of Gaza’s Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

On July 24, 2024, the bodies of five hostages were recovered from a Hamas tunnel in a humanitarian zone of Khan Younis.

On August 20, 2024, the bodies of six hostages who had died of mistreatment in captivity were recovered from Gaza by the IDF.

On August 27, 2024, the IDF successfully rescued a living hostage from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.

On August 31, 2024, the bodies of six murdered hostages were recovered from a tunnel in Rafah.

On January 8, 2025, the remains of two hostages were recovered from a tunnel in Gaza.

