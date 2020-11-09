MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden

Nov 9, 2020 | AIJAC

Biden Victory

Media Release

 

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) congratulates Joe Biden on his election as the President of the United States, and his running mate Kamala Harris, who becomes America’s first female vice-President. We wish President-elect Biden and his team every success as they navigate these difficult times, both domestically and internationally, over the next four years.

Mr. Biden is of course a long-standing friend of Israel and the Jewish people, and we hope and expect he will embrace and sustain the long-standing bipartisan tradition of warm and close Israel-US ties. Mr Biden is also a familiar face to Australians, having visited in 2016, and we expect him to continue to strengthen the vitally important and robust Australia-US alliance.

Among the items on President-elect Biden’s long to-do list, AIJAC urges the Biden administration to sustain military and financial pressure on Iran’s regime to curtail its violent, destabilising activities. It is also to be hoped that President-elect Biden will achieve a new deal which genuinely ends Teheran’s quest for nuclear weapons.

In addition, AIJAC expresses optimism that the new Biden administration can build on the Abraham Accords negotiated under the Trump Administration, continuing to expand the circle of Arab and Muslim partners with Israel.

AIJAC would like to express its appreciation for the major achievements of outgoing US President Donald Trump and his team in the Middle East, including both the long-overdue move of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the pathbreaking Abraham Accords, leading to normalisation between Israel and three Arab states and potentially many more.

For additional information, contact AIJAC on 0418-339-721. 

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot (337)

The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Nov 8, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
The site of the Nice stabbing. Photo: Martino C

AIJAC condemns Islamist terror attacks in France

Oct 30, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Sudan

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Sudan peace announcement

Oct 25, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Westernwall2

AIJAC welcomes ABC corrections on Israel’s capital

Oct 8, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Paul Griffiths Sml Ed

AIJAC meets with new Ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths

Oct 7, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Ambassador Richard Schifter with Dr Colin Rubenstein in 2002

AIJAC mourns the passing of Ambassador Richard Schifter

Oct 6, 2020 | Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screen Shot 2020 11 09 At 4.18.01 Pm

Interview: AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro with SBS Radio’s Nitza Lowenstein on the delayed result of the US Presidential Election

November 9, 2020
Screenshot (337)

The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

November 8, 2020
Then US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL)

Israel and Middle East consider a probable Biden administration

November 6, 2020
ABC managing director David Anderson with ABC editorial director Craig McMurtrie during Senate Estimates.

ABC considering IHRA antisemitism definition

November 6, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 05 At 3.13.52 Pm

The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more

November 5, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 09 At 4.18.01 Pm

Interview: AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro with SBS Radio’s Nitza Lowenstein on the delayed result of the US Presidential Election

November 9, 2020
Screenshot (337)

The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

November 8, 2020
Then US Vice President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem March 9, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEBBIE HILL)

Israel and Middle East consider a probable Biden administration

November 6, 2020
ABC managing director David Anderson with ABC editorial director Craig McMurtrie during Senate Estimates.

ABC considering IHRA antisemitism definition

November 6, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 05 At 3.13.52 Pm

The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more

November 5, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States