The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks’ passing this weekend is the cause of immense sadness. He is being mourned and remembered well beyond the Jewish community and British nation he served with such distinction.

His words and wisdom have inspired and been quoted by Christian, Muslim, Buddhist and other partners in dialogues and also by political leaders, including Australia’s Scott Morrison.

Many thoughtful people – religious, atheist, agnostic – read and were inspired by his teaching and countless individuals and organisations were inspired and empowered by his guidance and mentoring.

For many years, his weekly Torah commentaries have been essential reading and he has become one of the few religious voices which was respected, considered and welcomed in public discourse.

AIJAC sends sincere condolences to his family.

His memory will always be a blessing.