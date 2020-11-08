MEDIA RELEASES

The passing of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

Nov 8, 2020 | AIJAC staff

Screenshot (337)

Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks’ passing this weekend is the cause of immense sadness. He is being mourned and remembered well beyond the Jewish community and British nation he served with such distinction.

His words and wisdom have inspired and been quoted by Christian, Muslim, Buddhist and other partners in dialogues and also by political leaders, including Australia’s Scott Morrison.

Many thoughtful people – religious, atheist, agnostic – read and were inspired by his teaching and countless individuals and organisations were inspired and empowered by his guidance and mentoring.

For many years, his weekly Torah commentaries have been essential reading and he has become one of the few religious voices which was respected, considered and welcomed in public discourse.

AIJAC sends sincere condolences to his family.

His memory will always be a blessing.

Tags:

RELATED ARTICLES


The site of the Nice stabbing. Photo: Martino C

AIJAC condemns Islamist terror attacks in France

Oct 30, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Sudan

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Sudan peace announcement

Oct 25, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Westernwall2

AIJAC welcomes ABC corrections on Israel’s capital

Oct 8, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Paul Griffiths Sml Ed

AIJAC meets with new Ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths

Oct 7, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Ambassador Richard Schifter with Dr Colin Rubenstein in 2002

AIJAC mourns the passing of Ambassador Richard Schifter

Oct 6, 2020 | Media Releases
Leifer

AIJAC welcomes decision to extradite Malka Leifer

Sep 22, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

ABC managing director David Anderson with ABC editorial director Craig McMurtrie during Senate Estimates.

ABC considering IHRA antisemitism definition

November 6, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 05 At 3.13.52 Pm

The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more

November 5, 2020
öéìåí: çééí öç / ìò"îPhotos By : Haim Zach / GPO

Media Microscope: Descendants of Abraham

November 4, 2020
Rabinbanner

Remembering Yitzhak Rabin, Israel’s military hero turned martyr for peace

November 4, 2020
A worrying embrace: PA President Mahmoud Abbas with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Palestinian split with the Arabs

November 4, 2020
ABC managing director David Anderson with ABC editorial director Craig McMurtrie during Senate Estimates.

ABC considering IHRA antisemitism definition

November 6, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 05 At 3.13.52 Pm

The US election aftermath: Implications for the Middle East and more

November 5, 2020
öéìåí: çééí öç / ìò"îPhotos By : Haim Zach / GPO

Media Microscope: Descendants of Abraham

November 4, 2020
Rabinbanner

Remembering Yitzhak Rabin, Israel’s military hero turned martyr for peace

November 4, 2020
A worrying embrace: PA President Mahmoud Abbas with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Palestinian split with the Arabs

November 4, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States