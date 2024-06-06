FRESH AIR

Did Hamas accept ceasefire proposal? ABC can’t get its story straight

Jun 6, 2024 | Ahron Shapiro

Screenshot 2024 06 06 At 2.30.10 PM

In ABC NewsRadio’s 10am news bulletin on June 4, newsreader Simon Lauder read a report about the status of the latest ceasefire-for-hostage deal on the table between Israel and Hamas that  US President Joe Biden announced on May 31.

Lauder read:

“The United States says it has not heard back from Hamas on President Joe Biden’s ceasefire deal. Mr Biden submitted a proposal last week that would begin with a six-week ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid and the exchange of some hostages for Palestinian prisoners. G7 leaders have endorsed the deal and urged countries with influence over Hamas to help ensure that it accepts. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says he’s confident Israel will agree. He calls on Hamas to do the same.”

NewsRadio then played an audio clip of Miller saying:

“The world should know, the Palestinian people should know, that the only thing standing in the way of an immediate ceasefire today is Hamas. The proposal on the table is nearly identical to what Hamas said it would accept just a few weeks ago, and it is now time for them to act.”

Unfortunately, ABC TV “News” viewers who watched “News at Noon” shortly afterwards wouldn’t have known that Hamas was the main obstacle, because host Ros Child’s interviewee on the subject, ABC Global Affairs Editor John Lyons, claimed the opposite.

Ros Childs: And what’s the Hamas response to this proposed deal?

John Lyons: Well, Hamas is trying to position itself now as, yes, we want the ceasefire. They have basically said, yes, we will accept it. And they’re wanting Israel to be seen as the naysayer. But they have basically said they would sign off on it.

Lyons continued on, now completely misrepresenting the deal:

John Lyons: The deal essentially would be six weeks of no fighting. Many of the hostages released, the remaining hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners and a surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Lyons got it completely wrong.

He gave the impression that he hadn’t read President Biden’s tweet summarising Israel’s four-and-a-half page proposal.

 

Nor did Lyons acknowledge one of the reported sticking points. As the Jerusalem Post noted “the proposal says the ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations take should they take longer than six weeks with the US, Egypt and Qatar working to make sure negotiations keep going.”

This negotiated transition from the first phase to the second phase has been identified as problematic by several Israeli analysts, who are concerned that Hamas could simply drag out the negotiations indefinitely and leave Israel without all of the hostages but without military options as Israel would be pressured not to resume fighting while negotiations are continuing.

As Washington Institute Executive Director Robert Satloff has written, if accurate, this part of the deal stands to create problems down the road. It also may be one of the many reasons why members of Netanyahu’s coalition are wary of it.

Satloff wrote:

  • Egypt and Qatar have shown themselves to be woefully incapable of influencing Hamas over the past eight months, so the idea that there is any value in their “assurances” regarding the group’s future behavior is risible. By contrast, any U.S. administration necessarily has considerable leverage on Israel’s actions given Jerusalem’s reliance on U.S. rearmament and diplomatic backing to sustain its military operations.
  • Two key principles outlined in this paragraph—that the United States guarantees Israel’s adherence, and that Israel gets to resume military operations in the event Hamas fails to fulfill its commitments—practically ensure bilateral tension down the road, when Washington and Jerusalem will almost inevitably disagree in their judgment of what constitutes an actionable Hamas violation. Indeed, the group will likely ready itself to engineer such a clash at a moment of heightened instability on another Israeli front (e.g., with Hezbollah or Iran).
  • This imbalance—in which the United States guarantees Israeli adherence while other states ineffectually guarantee a terrorist group’s adherence—sets a worrisome precedent that problematic actors will be eager to cut-and-paste into future deals.

Returning to Lyons – remarkably, in the interview with Childs, Lyons made almost the identical reporting mistakes he made in reporting an earlier ceasefire-for-hostage proposal back in early February, something I blogged about at the time.

Then, as now, Lyons erroneously claimed Hamas had agreed to the deal and Israel was holding it up. Then, as now, Lyons reported on the initial six-week ceasefire stage of the proposal without explaining any of the sticking points. And the major detail Israel is having the most trouble with is the part of the proposal that would leave some hostages in Hamas’ hands and their freedom dependent on the outcome of further negotiations

Israel had agreed to a ceasefire and hostage-release deal framework – which had US backing – but is calling for more details.

In fact, earlier that day, Ophir Falk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief foreign policy advisor, told ABC Radio National “Breakfast” to allow for a permanent ceasefire, Israel first needs to work-out if their conditions have been met.

Meanwhile, NewsRadio compounded the listener’s confusion by replaying the audio of Lyons’ misinformed interview with Childs twice that afternoon, but also ran: a report by the BBC’s Middle East correspondent Lucy Williamson that included a Gazan woman imploring “Hamas, accept the deal!”; a separate news headline referring to a US push for a UN Security Council Resolution to urge Hamas to accept the deal; and a report by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond that said “we still await Hamas’s official response to this latest proposal.”

Finally, whilst asking her closing question to Lyons, Ros Childs incorrectly claimed that “very little, no aid is getting in”. Instead of correcting her error, Lyons agreed with this inaccurate assertion.

Ros Childs: And Israel’s offensive in Rafah continues. What is the humanitarian situation? Because very little, no aid is getting in.

John Lyons: No aid really is getting in at all. Most of what’s coming through Rafah, that’s closed now. Just desperate, children dying. It’s just absolutely desperate.

There is really no excuse for such shoddy reporting. The facts are available.

In reality, since Egypt closed the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, Israel has used its own crossing at Kerem Shalom – located only three kilometers south – as the primary conduit for humanitarian aid into southern Gaza, and had transferred 222 aid trucks the day before the interview.

 

It’s little wonder then, that in a social media post on June 1, COGAT, the IDF department that deals with humanitarian aid, specifically termed a “falsehood” the claim that “the crossings are closed and aid isn’t getting into Gaza.”

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh meets Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran uses pro-Palestinian students and criminals as proxies

Jun 5, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Aid trucks heading into Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

Rafah set to re-open, but aid had already been surging into Gaza without it

May 31, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
GOranTQXcAAlpVx

New evidence continues to exonerate Israel in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan tragedy

May 29, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
GOlwuTPWsAEDkxt

What we currently know about Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan tragedy

May 28, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Malaysian PM Anwar with the late Iranian President Raisi in Kuala Lumpur, November 2023 (Image: Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim)

Malaysia’s role in supporting Iran’s terrorism

May 23, 2024 | Fresh AIR
Screenshot 2024 01 27 At 3.16.11 pm

Claiming the International Court of Justice found accusations of genocide against Israel were “plausible” is just false

May 21, 2024 | Fresh AIR

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

June 6, 2024
The International Criminal Court entrance at The Hague, Netherlands (Image: Shutterstock)

Politicised decision-making a threat to hopes for lasting peace

June 6, 2024
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh meets Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran uses pro-Palestinian students and criminals as proxies

June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

June 5, 2024
Protesters face-off at Melbourne University (Screenshot)

AIJAC commends Julian Leeser’s bill to establish an “Inquiry into Antisemitism at Australian Universities”

June 4, 2024
Screenshot

“The reason we don’t get to a two-state outcome is the continuing extremism of the Palestinians”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

June 6, 2024
The International Criminal Court entrance at The Hague, Netherlands (Image: Shutterstock)

Politicised decision-making a threat to hopes for lasting peace

June 6, 2024
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh meets Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iran uses pro-Palestinian students and criminals as proxies

June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 10.41.48 AM

Are Israel and Australia still allies? Joel Burnie speaks to Middle East Forum

June 5, 2024
Protesters face-off at Melbourne University (Screenshot)

AIJAC commends Julian Leeser’s bill to establish an “Inquiry into Antisemitism at Australian Universities”

June 4, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA