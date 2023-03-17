Abulhawa exposed by the ABC, which then buried the story

With the ABC’s reputation as a welcoming and safe space for all things pro-Palestinian, controversial US-based Palestinian writer Susan Abulhawa likely would have expected ABC Radio Adelaide “Mornings” to treat her with kid gloves when she spoke to its host David Bevan on March 7.

One of 10 Palestinian writers invited to this year’s Adelaide Writers’ Week, Abulhawa’s toxic views on both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – whom she termed a “depraved Zionist trying to ignite World War III” – and Israel had made her a lightning rod for controversy in Australia leading up to the event.

The decision to invite so many Palestinians and no Israelis, was defended by Festival director Louise Adler who said, “We should encourage a diversity of opinion and create a brave space, a courageous space.”

Some commentators argued she should be allowed to come to Australia where she could then be challenged – something that absolutely did not happen at the Writers’ Week, where the sessions she participated in were reportedly more like pro-Palestinian rallies, with panelists competing to make increasingly outrageous and extreme claims about Israel, and the pro-Palestinian audience breaking out in cheers for each one.

However, ABC interviewer David Bevan actually did what the festival failed to do. Over the course of a searing 18-minute interview prior to her festival appearance, Abulhawa was revealed as someone who can dish it out, but cannot take it herself.

In welcoming Abulhawa to the program, Bevan cut straight to the chase, putting it to her that “you do say hateful things, don’t you?”

Objecting, Abulhawa, who lives in America, absurdly argued that Palestinians are powerless and therefore she cannot be accused of either “hate speech” or being deemed racist.

“I don’t think so. No… hate speech, racism requires a power gradient. It flows from people with power to those who are powerless. We are quite literally a colonised, exiled people who live under a brutal military occupation with one of the worst human rights records in the world. We are powerless,” she said.

Abulhawa tried to imply even asking such questions is racist.

“It is shocking, quite frankly, that after 75 years of this, we are still being tone policed and the extraordinary hate and violence that comes our way from Israel is, is given a pass. And, and some of those horrendous things said about us for 75 years and our reaction to that is what is what Western media latches onto,” she said.

Undermining her own argument that her comments did not constitute “hate speech”, Abulhawa ventured that, “you know, I’ve heard some really horrible things said by Ukrainians about Russian soldiers and really violent statements. I’ve never once heard anyone in the media take them to task on that. Why the double standard?”.

Raising her social media post about Elan Ganeles, an US-Israeli citizen who was murdered whilst visiting Israel for a wedding, Bevan suggested that calling Ganeles a privileged white man who was “human garbage” was an example of her “hate speech”.

Taking umbrage, Abulhawa replied, “he was a privileged white man. An Ivy League young man from America who left his home to serve in a colonial military…that is violently oppressing and robbing Palestinians… And he was killed by those natives that he had been oppressing. I think the media should be honest about who he was and stop pretending that he was an innocent guy just attending the wedding, because that’s not true.”

Still trying to flip the racism card, Abulhawa accused Bevan of “Western media tone policing Palestinians…[for]…how we talk about those people who have been terrorising us for 75 years… You want to paint this picture of, of, oh, the hateful Arab, the violent Arab, the, the irresponsible, the irrational Arab.”

Bevan shrugged off Abulhawa’s effort to make him the target, by asking, “If I’ve understood you correctly, what you’re saying is it’s okay for a people that you say are oppressed to hate. It’s okay for people who are you say are oppressed for them to describe a man who’s been killed as human garbage. Is that what you’re asking us to, to accept here in Adelaide?”

A suggestion by Bevan that Ganeles “was [not] acting as a soldier when he was killed” or behaving as a “violent coloniser”, but rather was just a “citizen” going to “a wedding,” elicited a furious response from Abulhawa.

“Of course, he was [a soldier]”, she insisted and asked “it doesn’t matter if he has a history of being a violent coloniser at the moment that he was killed?” Her rationale for that claim was a modern take on PLO propaganda that every Israeli is a legitimate target – “the entire Israeli military is a violent colonial military” so his past service rendered him a legitimate target.

Shifting the conversation to Abulhawa’s views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saw her spouting debunked Putinesque propaganda to justify blaming Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for the war’s outbreak, e.g. he provoked Russia through seeking NATO membership, bombed ethnic Russians in the Donbas and refused an offer that would’ve ended the war. The critics of Zelensky, she claimed, were “assassinated, disappeared” and he “shut down newspapers and basically silenced opposition within Ukraine.”

She also accused Zelensky of failing to “protect” his own “people”, saying that “I’ve said similar things about Yasser Arafat, who I felt bore a lot of responsibility for not protecting his people. That doesn’t mean that I absolved Israel of the actual violence.”

Although this point was not elaborated upon, elsewhere she has explained what she means.

Her criticism doesn’t stem from Arafat signing the Oslo Accords or not making peace with Israel when given multiple chances to do so. Rather, it was Arafat’s support for Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s 1990 invasion of Kuwait, which backfired. After the US ejected Iraqi forces, Kuwait’s rulers punished the Palestinians for their leader’s lack of support by forcing 400,000 of them to leave.

An article reporting comments she made at the writers’ festival quoted her explaining:

“We were extremely critical of Yasser Arafat in ways that mirror the harshness that I have expressed against Zelensky as well,” said Abulhawa, who was born to Palestinian parents in Kuwait. “Because he failed to protect his people and he betrayed the principles of being anti-occupation, which put Palestinians living in Kuwait in great danger.”

Of course, she did not accuse Arafat of being a “Zionist” – the language which showed her animosity against the Jewish Zelensky was not simply political criticism but racially motivated.

One might have assumed that the ABC would promote both Abulhawa’s sole major media appearance and the forensic skill displayed by one of its own senior journalists in his probing interview.

Instead, only a short sliver of the full 18-minute interview was uploaded on the ABC website.

Listeners were not informed on the corresponding ABC webpage or at the end of the short clip that the full exchange could be heard by clicking on that morning’s episode. However, as per ABC policy, the audio for the full episode is no longer available.

The full extent of Abulhawa’s own goal can be appreciated in former ABC Radio Melbourne host Jon Faine’s March 13 account in the Age of his efforts to engage with her at the festival.

Faine, who was one of the cohort insisting Abulhawa (and other writers) should be able to attend, coyly admitted:

“I was looking forward to meeting her and on Wednesday in the green room introduced myself. She shook my hand, acknowledged my article and said she was pleased to meet me. But strangely before any further conversation could take place her minders interrupted, shut down our chat and shortly after whisked her away, leaving me with my cup of tea and muffin…. I wonder if [festival director Louise] Adler would have invited Abulhawa if she had known about her extreme tweets.”

Bevan’s probing March 7 interview – and Abulhawa’s brittle, morally indefensible and angry responses to his probing – go a long way to explaining why her minders slammed the shutters down on any further substantive examination of Susan Abulhawa’s vile and twisted opinions in the media.