FRESH AIR

MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC congratulates new PM Albanese, wishes his government every success

May 23, 2022 | AIJAC

Anthony Albanese is sworn in as Australia's new Prime Minister (source: Twitter)
Anthony Albanese is sworn in as Australia's new Prime Minister (source: Twitter)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) congratulates Anthony Albanese and the ALP for their decisive electoral victory in winning government. We wish the new Albanese Government every success in leading our country in its next challenging chapter.AIJAC thanks Scott Morrison and the outgoing Coalition Government for their achievements in steering Australia through the pandemic, in enhancing our economic welfare and national security and for their unswerving friendship to the Jewish community and support for Israel.AIJAC looks forward to working with Mr. Albanese and his government in the interests of Australia and our Jewish community and in further strengthening Australia’s strong relationships with Israel.

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Shireen Abu Akleh

Tragedy of journalist’s death exploited to intensify conflict

May 17, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Australian Citizen's Party head Craig Isherwood (Screenshot)

Laughing all the way to the postal bank: The LaRouchites in the 2022 Election

May 17, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi with a Palestinian keffiyeh in parliament, May 2021. (source: Twitter)

Pre-election extremism from the Greens

Apr 29, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Al Jazeera's Mansour Ahmed (Screenshot)

Al Jazeera employees openly barrack for the terrorists attacking Israeli civilians

Apr 21, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Palestinian extremists ready stones inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque on April 15. Source: Twitter

‘Al-Aqsa in danger’: The libel fomenting the current Jerusalem violence

Apr 20, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
(Shutterstock/Global News Art)

Iranian cyberattacks on Israel are unsophisticated, but remain a constant and serious nuisance

Apr 12, 2022 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes ABC inquiry outcome, calls for further consideration of external complaints body

May 17, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes (Photo: Facebook)

AIJAC welcomes Victorian swastika ban bill

May 11, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Flickr

Statement on Sydney University Student Representative Council Motion endorsing “Nakba solidarity” demonstration

May 9, 2022 | Media Releases
(Source: Facebook)

AIJAC welcomes University of Melbourne statement on “anti-semitic” student union motion 

May 4, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
(Source: Facebook)

AIJAC expresses disgust at extreme anti-Israel and antisemitic motion passed by the Council of the University of Melbourne Student Union

May 1, 2022 | Media Releases
Download I

AIJAC welcomes Glen Eira’s adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism

Apr 27, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Wikimedia Commons

University of Melbourne exposes BDS’s lies and extremism

May 18, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes ABC inquiry outcome, calls for further consideration of external complaints body

May 17, 2022
Shireen Abu Akleh

Tragedy of journalist’s death exploited to intensify conflict

May 17, 2022
Australian Citizen's Party head Craig Isherwood (Screenshot)

Laughing all the way to the postal bank: The LaRouchites in the 2022 Election

May 17, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Submission to the Independent Review of ABC Complaint Handling

May 17, 2022
Image: Wikimedia Commons

University of Melbourne exposes BDS’s lies and extremism

May 18, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes ABC inquiry outcome, calls for further consideration of external complaints body

May 17, 2022
Shireen Abu Akleh

Tragedy of journalist’s death exploited to intensify conflict

May 17, 2022
Australian Citizen's Party head Craig Isherwood (Screenshot)

Laughing all the way to the postal bank: The LaRouchites in the 2022 Election

May 17, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Submission to the Independent Review of ABC Complaint Handling

May 17, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States