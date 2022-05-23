AIJAC congratulates new PM Albanese, wishes his government every success

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) congratulates Anthony Albanese and the ALP for their decisive electoral victory in winning government. We wish the new Albanese Government every success in leading our country in its next challenging chapter.



AIJAC thanks Scott Morrison and the outgoing Coalition Government for their achievements in steering Australia through the pandemic, in enhancing our economic welfare and national security and for their unswerving friendship to the Jewish community and support for Israel.



AIJAC looks forward to working with Mr. Albanese and his government in the interests of Australia and our Jewish community and in further strengthening Australia’s strong relationships with Israel.