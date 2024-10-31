Fact Sheet: Recent Israeli legislation on UNRWA

Commentary about the new Israeli legislation ‘banning UNRWA’ has mischaracterised the scope of the laws, the idea that UNRWA is irreplaceable, and the Israeli concerns about UNRWA. This factsheet provides some corrective information.

Scope of the laws

The legislation does not ban UNRWA from Gaza or the West Bank. Instead, it bans UNRWA from operating inside Israel, including all of Jerusalem. The legislation also prevents Israeli authorities from cooperating with UNRWA in the West Bank and Gaza.[1]

The legislation will take effect 90 days after it was passed. Israel has declared it will use that time to ensure that aid continues to flow into Gaza by consolidating collaborative supply lines with other agencies.

Following the passage of the legislation, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a statement, pledging:

“Since avoiding a humanitarian crisis is also essential, sustained humanitarian aid must remain available in Gaza now and in the future. In the 90 days before this legislation takes effect – and after – we stand ready to work with our international partners to ensure Israel continues to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not threaten Israel’s security.”

Irreplaceable UNRWA?

Many media and political claims that only UNRWA can provide aid to Gaza are not accurate. There are many aid agencies operating in Gaza. Many of these are other UN agencies, including the UN World Food Programme. The UN Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) asserts that it has, since its creation “provided more than $6 billion in life-saving assistance in more than 100 countries and territories,” with more than US$800 million in 2019 alone.[2] The idea that only UNRWA can do in Gaza what the CERF does everywhere else is farcical.

Why is Israel concerned about UNRWA?

Multiple media reports have asserted that the reason for this new Israeli legislation is because of the involvement of some UNRWA employees in the October 7 Hamas-led invasion of Israel. Israel is concerned about this, but this is not the root cause of the new legislation. There is considerable, incontrovertible evidence of seemingly uncontested Hamas abuse of UNRWA facilities over the last 12 months of war. Further, UNRWA has long proved an obstacle to the achievement of Israeli-Palestinian peace over many years.

The current war

Here are some examples of Hamas coopting UNRWA over the past 12 months, and/or UNRWA silence in the face of Hamas abuse of UNRWA facilities:

Hamas combatants / UNRWA employees

Fathi a-Sharif was Hamas’ leader in Lebanon, killed by Israel in September 2024. He was also a director of an UNRWA secondary school and the head of the UNRWA Teachers Union in Lebanon. UNRWA knew that a-Sharif was a Hamas official.[3]

Muhammad Abu Attawi was a Hamas ‘Nukba Force’ commander who participated in the October 7 invasion. He was also an UNRWA employee. Israel had provided his name, along with 100 others, to the UN in July 2024, but no action was taken.[4] He was killed by Israel in October 2024.

In October 2024, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces. His bodyguard carried a passport identifying him as an UNRWA employee.[5] These are far from the only UNRWA employees killed as Hamas combatants in this war.

Participation in the October 7 invasion

Numerous UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 invasion and massacres. Early in the war, Israel provided the UN with a list of 12 UNRWA employees who took part in the invasion.[6] UNRWA subsequently fired nine of them. This is frequently reported in the media. However, Israel later provided UNRWA with a list of 100 UNRWA employees who took part in the invasion; UNRWA has taken no action against them.

Abuse of UNRWA facilities

A sophisticated Hamas data centre (with server, industrial battery power banks and living quarters) was located by Israeli forces directly under the UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters. Electrical cables went from the UNRWA building above, through the floor, into the Hamas tunnel.[7]

Israel has found numerous other examples of Hamas storing its materiel in or under UNRWA facilities, equipment or packaging.[8] A 167-page lawsuit filed in a New York court in June 2024 details how UNRWA allowed Hamas to use its facilities for weapons storage, allowed tunnels and command centres to be built under UNRWA facilities, used Hamas-approved textbooks in schools, and provided Hamas with revenue by paying UNRWA employees in US dollars. (This forced those employees to convert their salary into shekels ­– the currency used in Gaza – in Hamas-controlled currency exchanges, allowing Hamas to earn a 10 to 25% commission for each trade.)[9]

In recent months, as Hamas tunnels have been located and destroyed by Israel, Hamas fighters and commanders are increasingly using UNRWA and other schools – now used to house displaced Gazans – as command centres[10], thereby rendering these schools ‘military objects’ under international law, subject to attack by Israel. UNRWA condemns the subsequent Israeli attacks against the Hamas combatants in these sites but refuses to acknowledge or condemn Hamas’ use of UNRWA facilities that leads to such attacks.

An Israeli hostage, released in the November 2023 temporary ceasefire deal, was held in the home of an UNRWA school teacher.[11]

Thousands of UNRWA school teachers and other UNRWA employees have celebrated the October 7 Hamas invasion and massacre of Israelis.[12]

Long-term concerns

Since its establishment, UNRWA has helped prevent Israeli–Palestinian peace in numerous ways.

Foundational reasons

UNRWA classifies a ‘Palestine refugee’ as someone displaced from their home in Mandatory Palestine as a result of the 1947-1949 war, as well as their descendants. This hereditary refugee status is different from all non-Palestinian refugee populations across the world, which is why the Palestinian ‘refugee’ population today is far larger than it was when UNRWA was established in 1949.

The UNHCR provides immediate aid to all non-Palestinian refugee populations, but also assistance to resettle them in safe third countries. In contrast UNRWA provides incentives for ‘Palestine refugees’ to remain dependent on UNRWA aid. Additionally, UNRWA keeps alive – and unofficially endorses – the promise of a “return” to Israel for all descendants of the original refugees.[13] These twin policies disincentivise people to end their hopeless refugee existence.

Anti-peace practices

Beyond the foundational reasons why UNRWA helps perpetuate the conflict, its practices do the same. UNRWA schools teach antisemitic and anti-peace education, and its teachers glorify violence against Israelis.[14] This practice has been repeatedly condemned by the EU Parliament, but international contributions to UNRWA, including by Australia, continue, despite a lack of reform.

UNRWA refugee camps in West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon have armed Palestinian terrorist organisations openly operating in them. UNRWA does not condemn this nor insist that these be removed if UNRWA operations are to continue. The UN doesn’t consider Hamas a terrorist organisation. As such, UN bodies – including UNRWA – cooperate with Hamas, despite UNRWA’s chief backers (including the US and Australia) proscribing Hamas a terrorist organisation, and having legislation which bans any cooperation with terrorist organisations. This might explain why, in 2004, the former head of UNRWA told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, “I am sure that there are Hamas members on the UNRWA payroll and I don’t see that as a crime.”[15]

In February 2024, Israel released information showing that 12 per cent of Gazan UNRWA employees were affiliated with Hamas or Islamic Jihad.[16] Between 2000 and 2004, 13 UNRWA employees were arrested over involvement with terrorist organisations. This includes Nahed Attalah, director of food supplies for UNRWA in Gaza. He admitted to using his UN vehicle and free travel permit to transport arms, explosives and combatants to carry out terrorist attacks. He also admitted to using his UN travel pass to meet with terrorists abroad, so as to transfer money into Gaza for terrorist activities.[17]

On those few occasions where UNRWA attempts to stand up to Hamas, it is successfully intimidated into silence, including through the expulsion of those people who raised the alarm.[18]

The abuse by Hamas of UNRWA facilities that we’ve seen in the current war long predates the last 12 months.[19]

While, as mentioned above, UNRWA employees celebrated the October 7 massacre, there are innumerable examples of UNRWA employees and schools celebrating terrorist violence before this war began.[20]

