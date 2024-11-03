VIDEOS
‘Concerning escalation’ of Iranian nuclear threats against Israel: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Nov 4, 2024
AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie says it is a “quite concerning escalation” after Iran threatened a nuclear retaliation against Israel.
Speaking on the “Danica and James” show on Sky News, Burnie said, “The rhetoric coming out of Iran is a serious and quite concerning escalation. A nuclear Iran is not just destabilising to the region… but is destabilising to the globe.”
RELATED ARTICLES
UN draft resolution would ‘represent a reward’ for Hamas: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Sep 18, 2024 | Featured, Video
Eylon Levy, former Israeli Government spokesperson, in conversation with AIJAC’s Rebecca Davis
Sep 6, 2024 | Featured, Video
Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Iran Analyst in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie
Aug 23, 2024 | Video