‘Concerning escalation’ of Iranian nuclear threats against Israel: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Nov 4, 2024

AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie says it is a “quite concerning escalation” after Iran threatened a nuclear retaliation against Israel.

Speaking on the “Danica and James” show on Sky News, Burnie said, “The rhetoric coming out of Iran is a serious and quite concerning escalation. A nuclear Iran is not just destabilising to the region… but is destabilising to the globe.”

