AIJAC Live Online with Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Mar 28, 2022

Dr. Jonathan Schanzer is Senior Vice President for Research at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he oversees the work of the organisation’s experts and scholars. He is also on the leadership team of FDD’s Center on Economic and Financial Power, a project on the use of financial and economic power as a tool of statecraft.

Dr. Schanzer previously worked as a terrorism finance analyst at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where he played an integral role in the designation of numerous terrorist financiers. He has held previous think tank research positions at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and the Middle East Forum.

Dr. Schanzer has written hundreds of articles on the Middle East, along with more than a dozen monographs and chapters for edited volumes. His new book, Gaza Conflict 2021: Hamas, Israel and Eleven Days of War (FDD Press 2021), challenges and corrects some of the wildly inaccurate news reported during the conflict. It is the first book published on the war.

Dr. Schanzer testifies often before Congress and publishes widely in the American and international media. He has appeared on American television channels such as Fox News and CNN, and Arabic-language television channels such as Al-Arabiya and Al-Jazeera.

NSW Parl

AIJAC welcomes history-making NSW motion on antisemitism

March 24, 2022
Israeli medical staff from Sheba Medical Centre on their way to Ukraine

Israel’s humanitarian response in Ukraine continues a long Israeli tradition

March 22, 2022
The terms of the new deal reportedly will make it both shorter and weaker than the already badly flawed JCPOA agreement announced in 2015. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A nuclear deal worse than the JCPOA?

March 11, 2022
Advanced Iranian centrifuges (Credit: AAP)

Latest IAEA report: Iran now a whisker away from nuclear weapons capabilities

March 10, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Explainer: Why do Iran, Syria and their proxies support Russia in the Ukrainian crisis?

March 8, 2022
