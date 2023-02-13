VIDEOS
Walter Russell Mead discusses international geopolitics on SkyNews
Feb 13, 2023
Discussing Europe, refugees, China-US rivalry and Israel, distinguished US academic and commentator Walter Russell Mead appeared on the Rita Panahi Show on SkyNews Australia, 10 February 2023.
He is visiting Australia as a guest of AIJAC.
RELATED ARTICLES
How the Palestinians could reassure Israelis that they really want peace
Sep 2, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Video
Why the Abraham Accords are potentially good for the Palestinians
Sep 1, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Video
What Israel should be doing about the Palestinian territories
Aug 31, 2022 | AIJAC Live Online, Video