Walter Russell Mead discusses international geopolitics on SkyNews

Feb 13, 2023

Discussing Europe, refugees, China-US rivalry and Israel, distinguished US academic and commentator Walter Russell Mead appeared on the Rita Panahi Show on SkyNews Australia, 10 February 2023.

He is visiting Australia as a guest of AIJAC.

Remnants of an Iranian Shahed-136 "suicide drone" in Ukraine, designated as Geranium-2 in Russian.

Russo-Iranian drone factory will eventually haunt the Middle East

February 10, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Israel, the Palestinians, and the question of governability – days of unrest ahead

February 6, 2023

Labor intervenes to protect the IRGC from terror listing

February 3, 2023
Alexey Milchakov, founder of the neo-Nazi Rusich unit that links Wagner and the Russian Imperial Movement (source: @P_Kallioniemi)

Russia is the Iran of White Supremacy

January 31, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Beating antisemitism will help save society

January 30, 2023
