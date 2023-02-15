MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes announcement controversial producer is no longer employed by ABC

Feb 15, 2023 | AIJAC staff

Former ABC Jerusalem-based producer Fouad Abu Ghosh (Image: Nancy Rosenbaum/ Flickr)
Former ABC Jerusalem-based producer Fouad Abu Ghosh (Image: Nancy Rosenbaum/ Flickr)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has welcomed ABC Managing Director David Anderson’s announcement in Senate Estimates yesterday that its veteran Jerusalem-based producer Fouad Abu Ghosh was no longer working for the public broadcaster.

AIJAC executive-director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We welcome the decision as entirely justified and the only course of action open to the ABC if it wanted to demonstrate that its news and current affairs content is above suspicion of bias. The outcome also shows that the ABC understands there are red lines that its journalists must not cross if they want to continue working for the public broadcaster.”

He continued, “Mr Abu Ghosh’s dozens of social media posts expressing repugnant views about Israelis, including smearing them as being worse than the Nazis, were beyond the pale and clearly in breach of the ABC’s social media policies. Also incompatible with his professional obligations as an ABC journalist and producer was his pro-Palestinian activism, seen in his hysterical comments on the social media accounts of regional Arab leaders demanding they not make peace with Israel based on an absurd conspiracy theory that Israelis want to dominate their countries.”

Dr Rubenstein added, “although Mr Anderson insisted ABC reports were free from antisemitism, there is the wider issue of Mr Abu Ghosh’s role as mentor and adviser to successive ABC Middle East correspondents, and his potential to negatively influence story selection, angles and interviewees, including on some reports that were criticised for lacking balance and vital context, of which there have been many over the years.”

Acknowledging Mr Abu Ghosh had a right to procedural fairness, Dr Rubenstein was nevertheless critical that it took three months for the ABC to complete its investigation after the Australian newspaper first exposed the social media posts on September 4.

“Although Mr Abu Ghosh finished up in December, only now – in mid-February, and because the ABC was compelled to do so by Senate Estimates – has the public discovered the outcome of that investigation. This isn’t ideal for the public’s right to be kept informed,” he concluded.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Israel Foreign Ministry Twitter

AIJAC condemns deadly Jerusalem terror attack

Jan 28, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
NSW premier Dominic Perrottet apologises for wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday "fancy dress" party (screenshot)

AIJAC’s statement on the Perrottet Nazi uniform controversy

Jan 13, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
The International Court of Justice in the Hague

UN referral of Israel to International Court of Justice ‘odious’, Australian ‘no’ vote commended

Jan 3, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Likud leader and former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the President's Residence in Jerusalem. Credit: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/Alamy Live News

AIJAC congratulates Binyamin Netanyahu on formation of new Israeli government

Dec 23, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases
Ralph King (2)

AIJAC welcomes announcement of Ralph King as new Ambassador to Israel

Dec 21, 2022 | Media Releases
(Image: Flickr)

AIJAC welcomes Albanese Government’s new sanctions on Iran, calls for more

Dec 12, 2022 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Screen Shot 2023 02 13 At 11.43.46 Am

Walter Russell Mead discusses international geopolitics on SkyNews

February 13, 2023
Remnants of an Iranian Shahed-136 "suicide drone" in Ukraine, designated as Geranium-2 in Russian.

Russo-Iranian drone factory will eventually haunt the Middle East

February 10, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Israel, the Palestinians, and the question of governability – days of unrest ahead

February 6, 2023

Labor intervenes to protect the IRGC from terror listing

February 3, 2023
Alexey Milchakov, founder of the neo-Nazi Rusich unit that links Wagner and the Russian Imperial Movement (source: @P_Kallioniemi)

Russia is the Iran of White Supremacy

January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 13 At 11.43.46 Am

Walter Russell Mead discusses international geopolitics on SkyNews

February 13, 2023
Remnants of an Iranian Shahed-136 "suicide drone" in Ukraine, designated as Geranium-2 in Russian.

Russo-Iranian drone factory will eventually haunt the Middle East

February 10, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Israel, the Palestinians, and the question of governability – days of unrest ahead

February 6, 2023

Labor intervenes to protect the IRGC from terror listing

February 3, 2023
Alexey Milchakov, founder of the neo-Nazi Rusich unit that links Wagner and the Russian Imperial Movement (source: @P_Kallioniemi)

Russia is the Iran of White Supremacy

January 31, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States