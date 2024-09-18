VIDEOS

UN draft resolution would ‘represent a reward’ for Hamas: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Sep 18, 2024

Play Video

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein told Sky News’ Sharri Markson that the UN draft resolution would “represent a reward” for Hamas.

US President Joe Biden’s Administration is urging Australia to say no to a draft UN resolution by the Palestinian Authority. The draft demands an unconditional withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank.

Tags: , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Screenshot 2024 09 06 At 11.20.57 AM

Eylon Levy, former Israeli Government spokesperson, in conversation with AIJAC’s Rebecca Davis

Sep 6, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot

Mass protests in Israel: Ran Porat on ABC Triple J radio

Sep 3, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video
Screenshot 2024 08 23 At 3.40.54 PM

Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Iran Analyst in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie

Aug 23, 2024 | Video
Screenshot 2024 08 23 At 10.20.49 AM

Australians have had a ‘gutful’ of anti-Israel protests: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Aug 23, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 10.20.09 AM

“I do fear that… this government’s realignment will continue to be against Israel”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Jul 26, 2024 | Featured, Video
Screenshot 2024 07 26 At 9.31.05 AM

“This rabid crowd [of protestors]…have taken it upon themselves to disrupt all life in all places”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

Jul 25, 2024 | Video

RECENT POSTS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside Downing Street (Image: Shutterstock)

The world condemns Israel because it wants to ignore the evil of Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups

September 17, 2024
Wikipedia's logo in Arabic, the pieces of which changed to the colours of the Palestinian flag due to the Israel-Hamas War (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Wikipedia has an antisemitism problem

September 16, 2024
Iranian-made drones have wrought havoc in Ukrainian cities (Image: Creative Commons/Twitter)

AIJAC calls on Government to follow allies and sanction Iran over missile exports to Russia

September 13, 2024
The “encampment” at the University of Sydney (Image: X/Twitter)

AIJAC welcomes Federal Government announcement of National Student Ombudsman

September 9, 2024
Image: Yehuda Bergstein/ Shutterstock

Living with a bomb bag: A mother’s perspective on Jewish life after 7 October and the death of six young Israelis

September 9, 2024
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside Downing Street (Image: Shutterstock)

The world condemns Israel because it wants to ignore the evil of Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror groups

September 17, 2024
Wikipedia's logo in Arabic, the pieces of which changed to the colours of the Palestinian flag due to the Israel-Hamas War (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Wikipedia has an antisemitism problem

September 16, 2024
Iranian-made drones have wrought havoc in Ukrainian cities (Image: Creative Commons/Twitter)

AIJAC calls on Government to follow allies and sanction Iran over missile exports to Russia

September 13, 2024
The “encampment” at the University of Sydney (Image: X/Twitter)

AIJAC welcomes Federal Government announcement of National Student Ombudsman

September 9, 2024
Image: Yehuda Bergstein/ Shutterstock

Living with a bomb bag: A mother’s perspective on Jewish life after 7 October and the death of six young Israelis

September 9, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA