VIDEOS
UN draft resolution would ‘represent a reward’ for Hamas: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Sep 18, 2024
AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein told Sky News’ Sharri Markson that the UN draft resolution would “represent a reward” for Hamas.
US President Joe Biden’s Administration is urging Australia to say no to a draft UN resolution by the Palestinian Authority. The draft demands an unconditional withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank.
RELATED ARTICLES
Eylon Levy, former Israeli Government spokesperson, in conversation with AIJAC’s Rebecca Davis
Sep 6, 2024 | Featured, Video
Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Iran Analyst in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie
Aug 23, 2024 | Video
Australians have had a ‘gutful’ of anti-Israel protests: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Aug 23, 2024 | Featured, Video
“I do fear that… this government’s realignment will continue to be against Israel”: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Jul 26, 2024 | Featured, Video