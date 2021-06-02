The Palestinian Case Against Hamas – Bassem Eid

Bassem Eid, a Jerusalem-based political analyst, human rights pioneer and expert commentator in Arab and Palestinian affairs, joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 2 June 2021.

Eid was born in the Jordanian-occupied Old City in East Jerusalem. In 1996, he founded the Jerusalem-based Palestinian Human Rights Monitoring Group. In 2016, Eid assumed the role of chairman of the Center for Near East Policy Research.

Bassem Eid has spent 26 years researching UNRWA policies and has written extensively on the subject of UNRWA reform. He also is an outspoken critic of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, otherwise known as BDS.