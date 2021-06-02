VIDEOS

The Palestinian Case Against Hamas – Bassem Eid

Jun 2, 2021

Bassem Eid, a Jerusalem-based political analyst, human rights pioneer and expert commentator in Arab and Palestinian affairs, joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 2 June 2021.

Eid was born in the Jordanian-occupied Old City in East Jerusalem. In 1996, he founded the Jerusalem-based Palestinian Human Rights Monitoring Group. In 2016, Eid assumed the role of chairman of the Center for Near East Policy Research.

Bassem Eid has spent 26 years researching UNRWA policies and has written extensively on the subject of UNRWA reform. He also is an outspoken critic of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, otherwise known as BDS.

Corrections to ABC “Explainer” highlight media’s Gaza problems

June 2, 2021
Israel’s Iron Dome passed a test this conflict, but a future war with Hezbollah could overwhelm it (Credit: Isranet)

Preparing for Hezbollah

June 2, 2021
After 2007, Hamas’ placing of its military assets in civilian areas and buildings required the IDF to develop a new repertoire of tactics to minimise civilian casualties (Credit: Isranet)

Essay: The Knock

June 2, 2021
Daily,Newspaper,And,A,Magnifying,Glass,To,Find,News

Media Microscope: One Side Now

June 2, 2021
(Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Shutterstock)

To avoid another Gaza war don’t empower Iran

June 2, 2021

