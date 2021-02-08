VIDEOS

Sky News’ Sharri Markson discusses ICC with Sen. James Patterson, cites AIJAC’s Dr Colin Rubenstein

Feb 8, 2021

Sky News host Sharri Markson says several Islamic countries, many “the enemies of Israel,” are determining the legitimacy of the Jewish state and its right to defend itself from attack.

“This weekend the International Criminal Court announced it has the power to charge Israel with war crimes over Palestinian territories,” Ms Markson said.

“The ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from Gambia has previously said she wants to open a formal inquiry into alleged war crimes in Israel, in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip,” Ms Markson said.

Ms Markson said Ms Bensouda now has the power to “carry out her politicised inquiry” which clearly “has a pre-determined outcome”.

