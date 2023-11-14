IN THE MEDIA
VIDEOS
Possible Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal “very complicated” – Ran Porat on Channel News Asia
Nov 14, 2023
Ran Porat discussed the political situation within Israel and the prospects for a ceasefire deal with Hamas on Channel News Asia, November 12, 2023.
RELATED ARTICLES
FM Penny Wong’s ceasefire call “misconceived” – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Nov 13, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
“Hamas is a genocidal movement” – Alan Jones editorial and Walt Secord interview on ADH-TV
Nov 8, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video