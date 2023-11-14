IN THE MEDIA

Possible Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal “very complicated” – Ran Porat on Channel News Asia

Nov 14, 2023

Ran Porat discussed the political situation within Israel and the prospects for a ceasefire deal with Hamas on Channel News Asia, November 12, 2023.

