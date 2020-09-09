Jewish-Muslim Relations and Arab-Israeli Peace – Rabbi David Rosen

Rabbi David Rosen, the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Jerusalem-based Director of International Interreligious Affairs and director of AJC’s Heilbrunn Institute for International Interreligious Understanding, spoke to an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 8 September 2020.

Rabbi Rosen is a member of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel’s delegation for relations with world religions and is International President of Religions for Peace; Honorary President of the International Council of Christians and Jews; and the Jewish representative on the Board of Directors of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue. He was part of the Israeli team that negotiated full relations between the State of Israel and the Holy See and is a past chairman of the IJCIC, the global Jewish umbrella organisation for high-level interfaith relations.

In 2005, the Pope made Rosen a Knight Commander of the Order of St. Gregory the Great in recognition of his contribution to Catholic-Jewish reconciliation; and in 2010 he was named a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his interreligious work.

Rabbi Rosen has made groundbreaking visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for interfaith events and he will bring unique insights to our discussion on Jewish-Muslims Relations and Arab-Israeli Peace.