Jewish-Muslim Relations and Arab-Israeli Peace – Rabbi David Rosen

Sep 9, 2020

Rabbi David Rosen, the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Jerusalem-based Director of International Interreligious Affairs and director of AJC’s Heilbrunn Institute for International Interreligious Understanding, spoke to an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 8 September 2020.

Rabbi Rosen is a member of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel’s delegation for relations with world religions and is International President of Religions for Peace; Honorary President of the International Council of Christians and Jews; and the Jewish representative on the Board of Directors of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue. He was part of the Israeli team that negotiated full relations between the State of Israel and the Holy See and is a past chairman of the IJCIC, the global Jewish umbrella organisation for high-level interfaith relations.

In 2005, the Pope made Rosen a Knight Commander of the Order of St. Gregory the Great in recognition of his contribution to Catholic-Jewish reconciliation; and in 2010 he was named a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his interreligious work.

Rabbi Rosen has made groundbreaking visits to Saudi Arabia and the UAE for interfaith events and he will bring unique insights to our discussion on Jewish-Muslims Relations and Arab-Israeli Peace.

Three of the hijackers of Air France Flight 139: (from left) Fayez Abdul-Rahim al-Jaber, Wilfried Bose, Jayel al-Arja

Essay: Who were the Entebbe hijackers?

September 9, 2020
Nick Cave condemned a cultural boycott of Israel and said playing concerts in Tel Aviv did not signify support for Israel's government

Noted and Quoted – September 2020

September 9, 2020
israeluae081420_960x540

Media Microscope: The Art of the Deal

September 8, 2020
image1170x530cropped

Deconstruction Zone: The UN and the UAE deal

September 8, 2020
Iran is openly violating the JCPOA nuclear agreement at its main enrichment plant at Natanz, as well as other sites

The UN debates a zombie Agreement

September 7, 2020
