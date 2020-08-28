VIDEOS

US presidential elections and the Middle East – Clifford May

Aug 28, 2020

Clifford May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, a Washington DC-based nonpartisan policy institute focusing on national security. He spoke to an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 28 August 2020.

Cliff has had a long and distinguished career in international relations, journalism, communications, and politics. A veteran news reporter, foreign correspondent and editor (at The New York Times and other publications), he has covered stories around the world. From 2016 to 2018, Cliff served as a commissioner on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission that makes policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress.

In the aftermath of both the Democratic and then the Republican National Conventions, held over the past fortnight, Cliff discussed the Middle East policies, strengths and weaknesses of the two US presidential candidates.

 

FACT SHEET (1)

US invokes “Snapback” provision of the JCPOA nuclear deal

August 25, 2020
V3imagesbin2fe551f16a655e182c4fbe63f7c0855b Q7vdwm0ft601kpslmt2 T1880

Australia must do more to get Melbourne academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert out of Iranian prison

August 25, 2020
Yuval Rotem

Senior Israeli diplomat Yuval Rotem explains UAE triumph to AIJAC webinar

August 21, 2020
Israeluae081420 960x540

A fortnight that has transformed the Middle East

August 20, 2020
EfUiGiCWAAAowuU 640x400

What’s different about the UAE-Israel normalisation agreement?

August 19, 2020
