US presidential elections and the Middle East – Clifford May

Clifford May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, a Washington DC-based nonpartisan policy institute focusing on national security. He spoke to an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 28 August 2020.

Cliff has had a long and distinguished career in international relations, journalism, communications, and politics. A veteran news reporter, foreign correspondent and editor (at The New York Times and other publications), he has covered stories around the world. From 2016 to 2018, Cliff served as a commissioner on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission that makes policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress.

In the aftermath of both the Democratic and then the Republican National Conventions, held over the past fortnight, Cliff discussed the Middle East policies, strengths and weaknesses of the two US presidential candidates.