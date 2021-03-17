VIDEOS
Israel’s Forthcoming Elections: An Insider’s View – Ehud Yaari
Mar 18, 2021
Ehud Yaari is a frequent AIJAC visiting expert and Israel’s leading TV journalist and public affairs commentator. He is also the Lafer International Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
He joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 17 March 2021.
Yaari has been a Middle East commentator for Israeli television since 1975 and won awards for his coverage of the peace process with Egypt, the Lebanon War and the First Gulf War. Yaari’s articles have appeared in respected newspapers and journals such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Affairs and the Atlantic. He is also the author of eight books on the Arab-Israeli conflict.
