Israel’s Forthcoming Elections: An Insider’s View – Ehud Yaari

Mar 18, 2021

Ehud Yaari is a frequent AIJAC visiting expert and Israel’s leading TV journalist and public affairs commentator. He is also the Lafer International Fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

He joined an AIJAC Live Online webinar on 17 March 2021.

Yaari has been a Middle East commentator for Israeli television since 1975 and won awards for his coverage of the peace process with Egypt, the Lebanon War and the First Gulf War. Yaari’s articles have appeared in respected newspapers and journals such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Foreign Affairs and the Atlantic. He is also the author of eight books on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

(Credit: Shutterstock)

AIJAC’s Jeremy Jones discusses Interfaith Dialogue and Far-Right Extremism on ABC Radio

March 17, 2021
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Oil spill off Israel’s coast reveals Iranian smuggling dangers

March 16, 2021
A worker prepares materials for Israeli elections at the Israeli Central Elections Committee Logistics Center in Shoham, Israel (Credit: Gil Cohen Magen / Shutterstock)

Israel’s least ideological vote

March 12, 2021
Binyamin Netanyahu and Barack Obama in the Oval Office, 2013 (Credit: IGPO/Isranet)

Bilio File: His Story, Not History

March 11, 2021
Kylie Moore-Gilbert (photo: Sky News Australia)

Iran crosses line between hostage and prisoner

March 11, 2021
