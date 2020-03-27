Israel may soon have a new government

AIJAC’s Ahron Shapiro explains that while the details may be complicated, after nearly a year of limbo, Israel looks like it will get a new government.

On March 26, Benny Gantz surprised Israel watchers by choosing to join a national unity coalition, with Benjamin Netanyahu as PM and Gantz likely to follow after a period of time. Gantz’s move split his Blue and White Coalition, with two of the three parties within the coalition electing to move to the opposition, rather than serve under Netanyahu.