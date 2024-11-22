VIDEOS
ICC arrest warrant decision “purely political”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News
Nov 22, 2024
AIJAC director of public affairs Jamie Hyams spoke with Sky News’ Kieran Gilbert about the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, plus antisemitic vandalism in Woollahra, Sydney.
