Hamas treat their own people as “completely expendable”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Oct 31, 2023 | AIJAC staff

Dr Colin Rubenstein discussed Hamas’ callous tactics with Steve Price on The Kenny Report on Sky News, 30 October 2023.

