IN THE MEDIA
VIDEOS
Hamas’ extreme agenda to wipe out Jews and Israel cannot be ignored – Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Oct 30, 2023 | AIJAC staff
AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict on Sky News Afternoon Agenda with Kieran Gilbert, October 30, 2023.
RELATED ARTICLES
Hamas treat their own people as “completely expendable”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Oct 31, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Distorting international law gives terrorist groups like Hamas impunity
Oct 25, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Unprincipled Western media outlets ‘amplify terrorism’ by parroting Hamas’ lies about the deadly Gaza hospital bombing
Oct 24, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Hamas treat their own people as “completely expendable”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News
Oct 31, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Will the war in the Middle East widen? – Elliott Abrams on ABC Radio National, 2GB
Oct 23, 2023 | In the media, Video
“Innocent Gazans will be hurt because Hamas created a war” – Elliott Abrams on Sky News
Oct 20, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Israeli soldiers facing a very dangerous mission in Gaza – Ehud Yaari on Sky News
Oct 20, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
Hamas’ slaughter has Iran’s fingerprints – Ehud Yaari on ABC radio
Oct 11, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS
RECENT POSTS
Scribblings: The “moderate” PA reacts to Hamas’ slaughter with cheerleading and antisemitism
November 1, 2023
Scribblings: The “moderate” PA reacts to Hamas’ slaughter with cheerleading and antisemitism
November 1, 2023
SORT BY TOPICS
Select a tag
Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States