Former Indonesian VP Jusuf Kalla: The pandemic, China, Israel, the US and Australia
Former Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla joined a webinar co-hosted by the American Jewish Committee and AIJAC on 27 May 2020. Interviewed by the AJC’s Shira Loewenberg, the wide-ranging conversation covered Indonesia’s response to COVID-19 and the region’s economic status; Indonesia’s relations with Australia, the United States and China; and the challenges and opportunities for progress in Indonesian-Israeli relations.