Eran Lerman – Israel’s decision time: The Trump Plan, Iran and regional power struggles
Colonel (res.) Dr. Lerman is the Vice President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and an expert on Israel’s foreign relations and the Middle East. He spoke direct from Israel to an AIJAC webinar on 3 June 2020.
A former deputy director for foreign policy and international affairs at the National Security Council in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Lerman held senior posts in IDF Military Intelligence for over 20 years and served for eight years as Director of the Israel and Middle East Office of the American Jewish Committee.