VIDEOS

FM Penny Wong is “reinforcing extremism”: Dr Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Apr 11, 2024

AIJAC’s Colin Rubenstein tells Sharri Markson FM Penny Wong is “reinforcing extremism” by backing Palestinian statehood on @SkyNewsAust

