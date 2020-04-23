Dr Einat Wilf – Pandemic, the Palestinians and peace prospects

Dr Einat Wilf spoke directly from Israel to an AIJAC webinar on the pandemic, the Palestinians and peace prospects on 22 April 2020.

A former Knesset Member for Labour, Dr Wilf is an adjunct fellow at The Washington Institute and a senior fellow with the Jewish People Policy Institute.

Dr Wilf is the co-author of The War of Return: How Western Indulgence of the Palestinian Dream Has Obstructed the Path to Peace, which will be released in Australia on April 28. It is her fifth book and continues her focus on issues of substance affecting Israeli society. You can click the link here for more information and details on how to order the book.