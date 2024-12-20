VIDEOS

AIJAC speaks out against hate… Will you join us?

Dec 20, 2024

Antisemitic incidents in Australia have quadrupled in the past year. Two weeks ago, a Melbourne synagogue was firebombed in a shocking act of terrorism.

Enough is enough. It’s time for real action.

AIJAC speaks out against hate… Will you join us?

