VIDEOS
AIJAC speaks out against hate… Will you join us?
Dec 20, 2024
Antisemitic incidents in Australia have quadrupled in the past year. Two weeks ago, a Melbourne synagogue was firebombed in a shocking act of terrorism.
Enough is enough. It’s time for real action.
AIJAC speaks out against hate… Will you join us?
RELATED ARTICLES
Synagogue attack designation as terrorism “very welcome”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News
Dec 10, 2024 | Video
Jewish community ‘not surprised’ by shocking synagogue attack: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Dec 7, 2024 | Featured, Video
“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News
Dec 6, 2024 | Featured, Video
ICC arrest warrant decision “purely political”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News
Nov 22, 2024 | Featured, Video