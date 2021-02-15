RESOURCES

AIJAC’s submission to the Australian Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security regarding extremist movements and radicalism in Australia

Feb 15, 2021 | AIJAC staff

20161212FreeSpeechInquiry

The purpose of this submission to the Inquiry into Extremist Movements and Radicalism in Australia is to highlight to the Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence and Security threats posed by groups not currently included on Australia’s list of terrorist groups. This submission also provides recommendations for the Committee to consider in order to strengthen Australia’s national interest and best protect all Australians, including Jewish Australians.

 

Download PDF

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

20161212FreeSpeechInquiry

AIJAC makes parliamentary submission on countering extremist movements and radicalism in Australia

February 16, 2021
The International Criminal Court in the Hague risks severely damaging its own reputation by allowing itself to be politicised (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The ICC and the “State of Palestine”

February 12, 2021
Dr. George P. Shultz

AIJAC mourns US statesman George Shultz

February 10, 2021
Copy Of Copy Of Kosovo FB Insta (1)

When will Europe grow a spine on Iranian terrorism?

February 10, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 02 10 At 8.51.10 Am

The View from Israel: COVID, Elections & the Biden Administration – Einat Wilf

February 10, 2021
20161212FreeSpeechInquiry

AIJAC makes parliamentary submission on countering extremist movements and radicalism in Australia

February 16, 2021
The International Criminal Court in the Hague risks severely damaging its own reputation by allowing itself to be politicised (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The ICC and the “State of Palestine”

February 12, 2021
Dr. George P. Shultz

AIJAC mourns US statesman George Shultz

February 10, 2021
Copy Of Copy Of Kosovo FB Insta (1)

When will Europe grow a spine on Iranian terrorism?

February 10, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 02 10 At 8.51.10 Am

The View from Israel: COVID, Elections & the Biden Administration – Einat Wilf

February 10, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States