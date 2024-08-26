RESOURCES

AIJAC’s submission to Senate Committee considering the establishment of an inquiry into antisemitism on Australian campuses 

Aug 26, 2024 | AIJAC staff

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC has made a submission to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee’s Inquiry strongly supporting the proposed Commission of Inquiry into Antisemitism at Australian Universities Bill 2024.

AIJAC noted numerous reasons why an inquiry into antisemitism at Australian university campuses must be established, including:

  • Antisemitism has exploded across university campuses since October 7.
  • Jewish, Israeli, and pro-Zionist students and staff continue to face threats to their safety and ability to participate freely in academic life.
  • Students and staff have been screamed at, filmed without their consent, harassed, followed, intimidated, and were barred from parts of campuses by “encampments” and other protests.
  • Some Jewish staff have required security just to conduct their jobs.
  • Universities have woefully failed in their duties to halt hate speech and incitement, and provide a safe environment for Jewish students and staff.

AIJAC key recommendations:

  • Establish the inquiry with the authority of judicial process, power to subpoena witnesses and take evidence in camera. It argued that all available alternative processes for dealing with this problem – such as a planned Human Rights Commission inquiry into racism on campus generally – are inadequate.
  • The inquiry should have the following goals:
    1. To provide a comprehensive picture of the state of antisemitism on university campuses.
    2. To assess both the effectiveness of the responses of university administrations to date, and whether these responses fulfil the legal and moral obligations of such administrations.
    3. And to review the regulatory framework for universities with respect to antisemitism and other forms of intolerance on university campuses, and whether changes to that framework are required to fulfil the obligations identified in goal #2 above.

AIJAC strongly urged that the Committee support and endorse the bill to establish a commission of inquiry into antisemitism at Australian university campuses. AIJAC argued that such an inquiry is essential for dealing with the ongoing antisemitism crisis in this country, and for Australia’s ability as a multicultural democracy to protect a minority group currently under threat and also maintain the integrity of our vitally important higher education system.

To read AIJAC’s full submission (PDF download), CLICK HERE

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2024 08 23 At 3.40.54 PM

Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Iran Analyst in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie

August 23, 2024
Iran Hackers

Iran steps up election interference in the US

August 23, 2024
Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Teheran on July 31; Fuad Shukr, killed in Beirut on July 30 (Image: X/ Twitter)

What could be the retaliation after a Hamas official was killed on Iran soil?: AIJAC guest Behnam ben Taleblu on ABC Radio

August 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 23 At 10.20.49 AM

Australians have had a ‘gutful’ of anti-Israel protests: Joel Burnie on Sky News

August 23, 2024
Israeli Olympic medallists Artem Dolgopyat, Tom Reuveny and Sharon Kantor (Image: X/ Twitter)

A Team of Heroes

August 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 23 At 3.40.54 PM

Behnam Ben Taleblu, Senior Iran Analyst in conversation with AIJAC’s Joel Burnie

August 23, 2024
Iran Hackers

Iran steps up election interference in the US

August 23, 2024
Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Teheran on July 31; Fuad Shukr, killed in Beirut on July 30 (Image: X/ Twitter)

What could be the retaliation after a Hamas official was killed on Iran soil?: AIJAC guest Behnam ben Taleblu on ABC Radio

August 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 23 At 10.20.49 AM

Australians have had a ‘gutful’ of anti-Israel protests: Joel Burnie on Sky News

August 23, 2024
Israeli Olympic medallists Artem Dolgopyat, Tom Reuveny and Sharon Kantor (Image: X/ Twitter)

A Team of Heroes

August 19, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA